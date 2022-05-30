Video
1 to die, 3 get life in prison

Published : Tuesday, 31 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Monday sentenced a man to death and three others to life in prison over the murder of Kazi Jahurul Islam Babu, a stationery store owner in Mirpur, nine years ago.
Judge Mohammad Nazrul Islam of Special Judge Court -10 pronounced the judgement in presence of the three accused.
The death row convict is Emadul Haque and lifers are Shahidullah, Monir and Azadul. The judge also fined Shahidullah, Monir and Azadul Tk 10,000 each.
All of the convicts lived in Manipur. Shahidullah is at large, while the others were present in the dock to hear the verdict.
Assistant Public Prosecutor Mahbubul Hasan said Kazi Jahurul Islam Babu ran a stationery shop called 'Sumon Rokomari Biponi,' in Maddhya Manipur. He handed over Emadul Haque and his aides to the RAB over a mugging case. The convicts killed Jahurul in 2013 to take revenge on him.
According to the case details, Shahidullah called Jahurul from his residence to his shop. The convicts then started to beat him. At one point, Emadul stabbed Jahurul in the chest and back.
As Jahurul screamed and collapsed on the street, the attackers fled the scene. "I took revenge after seven years," Emadul shouted as he left.
Jahurul was initially taken to Galaxy Hospital and then to Samorita Hospital. He was finally taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the doctor on duty pronounced him dead.
In this incident victim's brother Kazi Tajul Islam filed a murder a case with Mirpur Police Station on the day.



