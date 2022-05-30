MoU with Korean firms likely today

CHATTOGRAM, May 30: The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) is expected to be signed with two Korean firms for the biggest ever container terminal, styled, Bay Terminal of the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) as a consultant tomorrow (Tuesday).

The signing ceremony will be held in the Hotel Intercontinental in Dhaka. CPA Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan will sign on behalf of CPA and two representaives from two Korean firms will sign the MOU. According to CPA sources, two Korean firms have been appointed for the Bay Terminal of the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) as consultants.

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) recently approved South Korean firms Kun Hwa Engineering and Consulting Company Limited and Daeyoung Engineering Company Limited as a Consultant for Bay Terminal conducted by the CPA.













