No repression can stop BNP’s movement for democracy: Fakhrul



On the occasion of the 41st death anniversary of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman, BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir along with senior members, and party activists, members of various social organizations including Mahanagar BNP North-South paid homage at the grave by laying wreaths in the city on Monday. photo : Observer

On the occasion of the 41st death anniversary of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman, the BNP conducted various programmes across the country on Monday.

Mirza Fakhrul made this remark to reporters after paying homage at the grave of late President Ziaur Rahman, in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar of the capital.

BNP Secretary General said, "The government has established a 'reign of terror' in the country to stay in power. As the election progresses, the Awami League has increased the level of repression on the opposition. In different districts, our student leaders have been harassed, our leaders and activists have been attacked."

Fakhrul Islam said, "History proves, no dictatorial government can oppress people of Bangladesh for a long time. The Awami League fascist government will also not be able to deprive people of the country of their democratic rights."

"The people of the country are struggling to bring back democracy. They have already shed blood on the streets. The restoration of democracy in the country is imminent," he also added.

Mentioning, "BNP will bring down the fascist Awami League government through a democratic movement," Fakrul said and added, "This government has to resign very soon in the face of mass movement. We will establish a people's government by an election conducted by a neutral government."

"Ziaur Rahman turned Bangladesh from a bottomless basket to a self-sufficient state," Fakhrul said and added, "Because of Ziaur Rahman's foresight, today we are able to earn billions in foreign currency by exporting garments and labour."

"The government has imprisoned Khaleda Zia for waging a movement for the restoration of democracy in the country," Fakhrul Islam said, "False cases have been filed against millions of our leaders and workers including our acting chairman. Thousands of leaders have been abducted and murdered. Today, democracy is completely absent in Bangladesh. "

After the members of the standing committee, various social organizations including Mahanagar BNP North-South paid homage at Ziaur Rahman's grave by laying wreaths."

A free medical camp was set up at the central office in Naya Paltan office on the initiative of the Doctors Association of Bangladesh (DAB) to distribute free healthcare and medicines throughout the day.

Earlier in the day, party flags were hoisted at the central office in Naya Paltan and at the BNP Chairperson's office in Gulshan.

On May 30 in 1981, former President Ziaur Rahman was killed in a coup by a group of army personnel at the Chittagong Circuit House. Since then, the BNP has been observing this day as 'Martyrdom Day'.













