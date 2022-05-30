Video
BNP in panic over govt’s move to bring back smuggled money: Quader

Published : Tuesday, 31 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday said the BNP is suffering from panic over the government's initiative to bring back the money smuggled abroad.
"Why the BNP is so scared of the government's initiative to bring back the smuggled money?" Quader pushed the question to BNP leaders.
Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, made the remarks at a press briefing from his official residence in the capital.
Recently, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged that bringing back the money smuggled abroad is a devil's deed.
In response to his remarks, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said, "If someone smuggles the country's wealth and then brings it back, then it is a good initiative. Why it's a devil's deed?"
He asked, "Are the BNP leaders panicked when they hear about the money smuggled abroad being brought back to the country?"
The AL leader said that the BNP was lying to the people. He said, "When the BNP tells mega lies about mega projects, the question of mental health of the BNP leaders arises in the minds of the people."
"The people of the country have actually understood that the jealous BNP does not hesitate to cut its own nose to break the journey of others," he added.
In a speech, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said if Awami League is in power even for one day, it is the loss of BNP.
Quader said as the Awami League is in power, the BNP is being deprived of looting money and prosperities of public. "That's why Mirza Fakhrul is upset."
"Besides, Padma Bridge is going to be inaugurated, Metrorail, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Karnafuli tunnel is going to be built and they are upset about it."
Commenting on the recent BNP Secretary General's remarks on the number of stations on the Metrorail, the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges said, "The public interest is not really important to Mirza Fakhrul, it is important how money can be looted."
Obaidul Quader remarked that the BNP leaders who are capable of looting and plundering are only looking for the smell of money without considering the benefit of the people.
In other parts of the world, there are Metrorail stations at a distance of less than one kilometer. In Bangladesh also, considering the international context, the location of the metro rail stations has been determined taking into account the public interest as per the survey and the advice of the consultants. In fact, the jealous BNP leaders are making misleading statements from time to time without knowing or understanding about these projects, he added.


