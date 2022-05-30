Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 May, 2022, 11:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Woman arrested over attack on girl in Narsingdi

Published : Tuesday, 31 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested Shila Akter alias Saima over an attack on a young woman at Narsingdi Railway Station for wearing what the attackers said was "obscene" clothes.
A RAB team detained her from Shibpur, said ANM Imran Khan, assistant director of RAB's legal and media affairs.
The attack occurred on May 18 and a video of the incident spread on social media the next day.
In the video, a woman and some young men appear to assault the young woman, while one of his co-travellers tries to save her. The young woman runs away and takes shelter in the station master's room with the help of others. Another person then closes the gate.
Another attacker, 30-year-old Ismail Hossain, was arrested on May 20 near the station.
He was produced before a court and was sent to jail by a magistrate. The magistrate also ordered police to start a case over the incident. A court later gave police three days to question him in their custody.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
1 to die, 3 get life in prison
MoU with Korean firms likely today
No repression can stop BNP’s movement for democracy: Fakhrul
BNP in panic over govt’s move to bring back smuggled money: Quader
Woman arrested over attack on girl in Narsingdi
Minny, sentenced to death over husband's murder, seeks bail from HC
‘Terrorists and robbers’ main challenge for EVM voting: EC Ahsan
A truck of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) is spraying water


Latest News
Shahriar lauds Bangladesh-Portugal direct shipping link initiative
Plastic godown catches fire in Demra
No scope to provide water to rich at lower price: Minister
FIFA friendly: Bangladesh to face Indonesia Wednesday
India to supply additional 1500 MW of electricity to Bangladesh: S Jaishankar
Putin says Russia can export food if sanctions are lifted
Democracy gets strengthened with strong judiciary: Chief Justice
Expatriates send $1.65 bn in 26 days of May
Six clinics sealed off in Sonargaon
50 years of US-Bangladesh livestock cooperation celebrated
Most Read News
Iran reveals underground base housing 100 advanced drones
Strict action if anyone tries to destabilise rice market: Minister
27 civilians killed in DR Congo massacre
Real beat Liverpool to claim Champions League title
25 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia
Nepal plane missing with 22 passengers
Afghan women demand education and work at Kabul protest
Bagging boosts litchi output
BNP denounces govt’s amnesty plan for money launderers
34 dead in heavy rains in Brazil
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft