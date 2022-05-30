Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 May, 2022, 11:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Minny, sentenced to death over husband's murder, seeks bail from HC

Published : Tuesday, 31 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9

Aysha Siddika Minny, who received a death sentence for conspiring with her husband's killers, has petitioned the High Court for bail.
The bench led by Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam may announce the bail decision within a couple of days, said Minny's lawyer Md Shahinuzzaman.
The petition was filed with the relevant High Court wing last week.
"We submitted a mention slip to the court for a hearing," Shahinuzzaman said. "We will have a hearing when our serial number comes up."
Refat was hacked to death on a Barguna road on Jun 26, 2020. A video of Minny's desperate attempts to save her husband later went viral on social media.
The assailants launched the attack when the couple were returning home from Barguna Government College, of which Minny was a first-year undergraduate student.
The following day, Refat's father Dulal Shorif accused 12 people in the case over the murder.
The case subsequently took a new turn after Dulal accused Minny of having a hand in the killing.
On Sept 30, 2020, a Barguna court sentenced Aysha Siddika Minny to death along with five killers of her husband Refat Shorif for conspiring with them in the murder.
The five others are Rakibul Hasan alias Rifat Forazi, 23, Al Qayum alias Rabbi Akon, 21, Mohaiminul Islam Sifat, 19, Rezwan Ali Khan Hridoy alias Tiktok Hridoy, 22, and Md Hasan, 19.
Sabbir Ahmed alias Nayon Bond, the key accused and so-called lover of Minny, was killed in a "shootout" with the law enforcement days after the incident.
Minny and her family denied the allegations and appealed the death sentence with the High Court on Oct 6, 2020.
The death references for the six death-row convicts are also at the High Court.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
1 to die, 3 get life in prison
MoU with Korean firms likely today
No repression can stop BNP’s movement for democracy: Fakhrul
BNP in panic over govt’s move to bring back smuggled money: Quader
Woman arrested over attack on girl in Narsingdi
Minny, sentenced to death over husband's murder, seeks bail from HC
‘Terrorists and robbers’ main challenge for EVM voting: EC Ahsan
A truck of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) is spraying water


Latest News
Shahriar lauds Bangladesh-Portugal direct shipping link initiative
Plastic godown catches fire in Demra
No scope to provide water to rich at lower price: Minister
FIFA friendly: Bangladesh to face Indonesia Wednesday
India to supply additional 1500 MW of electricity to Bangladesh: S Jaishankar
Putin says Russia can export food if sanctions are lifted
Democracy gets strengthened with strong judiciary: Chief Justice
Expatriates send $1.65 bn in 26 days of May
Six clinics sealed off in Sonargaon
50 years of US-Bangladesh livestock cooperation celebrated
Most Read News
Iran reveals underground base housing 100 advanced drones
Strict action if anyone tries to destabilise rice market: Minister
27 civilians killed in DR Congo massacre
Real beat Liverpool to claim Champions League title
25 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia
Nepal plane missing with 22 passengers
Afghan women demand education and work at Kabul protest
Bagging boosts litchi output
BNP denounces govt’s amnesty plan for money launderers
34 dead in heavy rains in Brazil
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft