‘Terrorists and robbers’ main challenge for EVM voting: EC Ahsan

Election Commissioner (EC) Brig Gen (retd) Ahsan Habib Khan considers the presence of 'terrorists and robbers' in the secret rooms of the polling booths as the biggest challenge for voting in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). He said there was no challenge for holding fair elections in EVMs without the malpractices of such terrorists and robbers.

He made the remarks in response to a question from reporters at his office at the Election Commission building in the capital's Agargaon on Monday afternoon. On this day, EVM customization of different candidates and their representatives in Cumilla City Corporation elections was shown for the first time.

EC Ahsan Habib said the challenge in EVM is one and the same, one robber or terrorist stands in the secret room at each center and as soon as the voters come, they say - "Your vote is over, leave." This is the challenge. I don't see any other challenge in EVMs.

However, he said there would be no such thing in any election in the coming days, adding that CCTV cameras would be installed in every polling station and journalists would be allowed. If something like this happens somewhere, voting will be stopped immediately.

"We have no weakness in holding a fair election. There is no pressure. We are totally independent. I will work independently, you see. I want to talk less," he added.

Ahsan Habib said they had a lot of questions about the customization process of the representatives of different candidates in the Cumilla city election. I have answered those questions. Candidates will be invited to show this customization process in future.

He said the presiding officer had 1 per cent power in resolving any voter's fingerprint mismatch or cut off. He (presiding officer) will give his vote to whomever he pleases. There will be no lack of sincerity in our fair voting.

EVMs were first used in the Chattogram City Corporation elections in 14 polling stations in a ward held on June 17 in 2010. Election officials said there were no problems with the EVM voting. Although the then ruling party Awami League was very interested in EVM but their main rival in politics BNP and its like-minded parties had been opposing this device from the very beginning. The BNP alleges that voting can be controlled remotely with this device.

Recently, Jatiya Party General Secretary Md Mujibul Haque Chunnu said, EVM is good, but those who will run it are not neutral. EVM election will not be acceptable.









