Cabinet approves draft of BSCIC Act 2022

The Cabinet on Monday gave its final approval to the draft of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) Act, 2022 keeping a provision of two years jail and fine worth of TK 50,000 for providing false information for borrowing money from the corporation.

The approval was given in the regular meeting of the Cabinet held at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed media at Secretariat about the outcomes of the meeting.

In the meeting, the drafts of 'International Mother Language Institute (Amendment) Act, 2022' were also given approval in principle. However, the draft of 'National Education Evaluation Centre (NEEC) Act, 2022' was sent back for further update.

Besides, the draft of 'Regional Trade Agreement (RTA) Policy, 2022' was also given approval in the meeting. The policy was prepared both in English and Bengali, Khandker Anwarul Islam told media in the briefing.

He also informed that the meeting has also given its approval to ratify an agreement between Bangladesh and Oman. Under the deal, the Bangladeshi diplomats, officials and special or services passport holders wouldn't need a visa for travelling the country.











