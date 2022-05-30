Video
CCC sees 36 dams on 18 canals behind heavy water-logging in city

Published : Tuesday, 31 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Nurul Amin



CHATTOGRAM May 30: Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) has found that a total of 36 dams erected on 18 canals of the city are mainly responsible for water-logging and has demanded removal of those.
CCC recently asked the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) to remove those dams from the canals within the next 10 days. Otherwise, the CCC says, the port city might see an unprecedented water-logging during the current rainy season.
The CCC in its Annual General Meeting held on May 29 last had also passed a resolution in this regard.
The implementing contractor of "Canal re-excavation, renovation and expansion to eradicate water logging of Chattogram" has already erected a total of 36 dams on 18 canals of the city. If the dams are not removed, the city may witness a heavy water-logging.
Meanwhile, the works in all 36 canals had been progressing fast.
Excavation of a total of 18 canals among 36 has so far been completed.
Sluice gates would be installed at all the estuaries of the excavated canals.
According to CDA Master Plan, there were a total of 57 canals in the city. Of them, 36 canals have been brought under the project while the rest 21 still remain out of the project.
But the Chattogram City Corporation has already declared that they would excavate the rest 21 canals too.
So, a total of 57 sluice gates should be installed at all the estuaries of 57 canals to remove water-logging problem from the city completely.
Meanwhile, excavation of seven canals had been completed; those will be handed over to Chattogram Development Authority (CDA). Then CDA will hand those over to Chattogram City Corporation finally, he said.
The rest 18 canals will be completed by the next year, Project Director Shah Ali confirmed.
The seven freshly re-excavated canals are: Rajakhali-2, Kalabagicha, Mariam Bibi, Guptakhal, and Sadarghat-1 and Sadarghat-2, Azab Bahar Khal.


