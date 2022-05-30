US praises BD for stellar role as UN peacekeepers

The US Embassy in Dhaka has highly praised Bangladesh for the sacrifices it has made in being one of the world's top contributors to UN peacekeeping operations.

"It's an opportunity to honour the thousands of Bangladeshis, who have for more than 30 years, helped maintain global peace," said the Embassy in a message marking the

International Day of UN Peacekeepers.

The US Embassy also shared a photo of Squadron Leader Nayma Haque who served in the United Nations peacekeeping mission in DR Congo. Nayma is one of Bangladesh's first two female military helicopter pilots.

The International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers, 29 May, offers a chance to pay tribute to the uniformed and civilian personnel's invaluable contribution to the work of the Organization and to honour nearly 4,200 peacekeepers who have lost their lives serving under the UN flag since 1948, including 135 last year.

The theme for this year's Day is "People. Peace. Progress. The Power of Partnerships."