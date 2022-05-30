Video
SC bars AL leader Salim Khan from lifting sand from Meghna

CJ questions govt’s delay in filing appeal

Published : Monday, 30 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Sunday expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in filing an appeal against the High Court verdict that allowed Awami League leader Md Salim Khan to extract sand from the river Meghna in Chandpur.
However, the three-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique scrapped the High Court verdict that permitted the local Awami League leader Md Salim Khan to extract sand from the river Meghna in Chandpur.
    At one stage of the hearing, pointing his finger to the state lawyer Chief Justice Hasan Foyez Siddique said that the High Court delivered the verdict in 2018. But, the government filed appeal against the High Court verdict after 1,440 days. "Have you slept for so long?" The Chief Justice questioned the state lawyer.
At this stage, another member of the bench Justice M Enayetur Rahim said it is difficult to understand when the state sleeps and when it wakes up.
Later, the apex court scrapped the HC verdict responding to a petition filed by the state seeking cancellation of the HC directive.
Following the apex court order Salim Khan could not extract sand from the river Meghna without the permission of the proper authorities, Deputy Attorney General Kazi Mainul Hasan told journalists after the Supreme Court order.  
He also said the Appellate Division on Sunday quashed the HC judgment given in 2016 allowing Salim to extract sand from Meghna river. So, from now on, he can no longer lift sand from the river, the state lawyer added.
Following a writ petition, the HC on April 5 in 2018 allowed Salim Khan, now chairman of Chandpur's Lakshmipur union and also Awami League president of the union unit, to extract sand from the Meghna river in Chandpur Sadar and Haimchar areas.
The government recently filed a leave to appeal petition with the Supreme Court against the High Court order saying that Salim Khan had taken the High Court directive by providing misleading information as he had no permission and valid documents from the government for sand extraction from Meghna river. After hearing on the government appeal, the apex court today scrapped the High Court order stopping the way for Salim Khan to extract sand from the river.
Senior advocate Barrister Ajmalul Hossain QC appeared for the petitioner.


