BD-India train service resumes after 2 years

After a long break due to COVID-19, cross-border Bandhan Express train service between Khulna and Kolkata resumed on Sunday, with the train being flagged off from Kolkata.

Resumption of this critical cross-border service will greatly ease passengers' movement, Indian High Commission in Dhaka tweeted.

After nearly two years of suspension due to

COVID-19, Maitri Express train service between Dhaka and Kolkata resumed on Sunday with the train being flagged off from Dhaka Cantonment station, it added.

The Mitali Express Service between Dhaka and New Jalpaiguri will be launched on June 1 from New Jalpaiguri after a virtual launch by the Railway Ministers of Bangladesh and India. UNB Benapole correspondent reports: Bandhan Express train with 19 passengers on board left for India around 7:45 am and reached Benapole around 9:45 am, said Benapole Rail Station Manager Saiduzzaman. Bandhan Express train leave for Kolkata twice in a week-Thursday and Sunday- from Khulna, he said.

The train service was launched on November 16, 2017 . Passengers have to pay Tk 1500 for per AC cabin seat while Tk 1000 for chair coach with Tk 500 additional travel tax. -UNB











