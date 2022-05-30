538 illegal health care centres sealed

So far 538 illegal private hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres across the country have been sealed off, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). Of these, 164 are in the capital.

Md Belal Hossain, Director of the DGHS (Hospital and Clinic), confirmed the information on Sunday.

He said, "Still some district's information is not available. This number may increase. Our drive continues. The DGHS has ordered to close all illegal clinic-diagnostic centres in the country within 72 hour timeframe which has already ended. Legal action is going on of unregistered clinic or diagnostic centre.

Meanwhile, doctors, nurses and others have left after locking the mother of the newborn child on the operating table and fled outside, fearing that the DGHS may launch an operation. The incident took place at a clinic called Padma General Hospital in Shimrail area of Narayanganj on Sunday.

Dr Mahmudur Rahman, Assistant Director (Hospital Branch), and his colleagues rushed to the spot and rescued the

mother. She was then admitted to the Maternal and Child Health Institute in Matuail. At present mother and newborn are well.

Mahmudur Rahman is an anaesthesiologist. He said, "He got a phone call on his mobile at around 6 pm that he was on duty in the Shanir akhra area during the ongoing operation to close down illegal clinics and hospitals. Then the information came to him that some doctors, nurses and others have left on the operating table with the mother locked and from outside."

The DGHS has sealed off 20 illegal clinics and diagnostic centres in Faridpur. The district health department led by Civil Surgeon Dr Md Siddiqur Rahman carried out the operation.

In Tangail, 18 clinics have been sealed off due to lack of documents. A few have been fined at this time. The drive has conducted by the local administration and health department.

A mobile court has closed four diagnostic and one dental centres in Narsingdi due to lack of registration.

The Civil Surgeon of Chittagong has ordered closure of four hospitals and diagnostic centres in Chittagong city.

The health department has closed down six illegal diagnostic centres, including a clinic in Jashore. The health department team did not get their registration documents. That is why a notice has been issued declaring their activities closed.

The Upazila Administration and health department in Mongla of Bagerhat has launched a drive against illegal clinic. At that time, a total of nine institutions, including five on the hospital were sealed off.

Five establishments, including three diagnostic centres of Chuadanga were shut down due to lack of valid documents. In Natore, seven illegal clinics in Sadar upazila have been closed and five diagnostic centres at Madhabpur in Habiganj.

In Magura, the district health department has closed down seven illegal and unregistered private clinics and diagnostic centres, four institutions in Jamalpur have been sealed off and fined in various amounts.

In Noakhali, nine diagnostic centres and clinics in the district have been sealed off. Besides, many hospitals and diagnostic centres have been closed in many other parts of the country.













