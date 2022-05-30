CEC warns of postponing polls if muscle power brandished

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal on Sunday said we will stop the election if the use of muscle power is noticed. There will be no benefit in using force. Voting will be held using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). CCTV camera will be there in every centre.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a view exchange meeting with the mayoral and councilor candidates for the city corporation election at Cumilla Shilpakala Academy.

He said, "Election does not mean battle. Do not use combat tactics in elections. Now it is the age of media. We will take action against anyone if we get news in the media. Action will be taken against him even if found on social media. Also, I will take action if anyone personally

sends video evidence. If necessary, I will postpone the election. The results will be canceled and even the election may be canceled if something like that happens after the results are announced."

He expressed hope that Cumilla City Corporation elections would be model elections. He said, "Every step, which is necessary for the elections, is being done. Local administration has been instructed to crack down on any violence."

About voting in EVMs, the CEC said that there would be measures to alleviate EVM embarrassment among the voters. Once the voter identification is confirmed through NID or other means, the voter will be able to vote even if the fingerprint is not matching, Habibul Awal added.

Referring to the voter turnout, the Chief Election Commissioner said that in many countries of the developed world when the voter turnout is 40 to 50 per cent, in our country it is 70 to 80 per cent.

The CEC further said, "It is not necessary to look at the commission for fair elections. Cooperation from candidates and voters will also be needed."

Cumilla Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Kamrul Hasan presided over the programme where Election Commissioner Md Alamgir, Joint Secretary of Election Commission Secretariat Farhad Ahmed Khan, Returning Officer Shahedunnabi Chowdhury and Superintendent of Police Faruk Ahmed, among others, were present.











