

Foreign agencies offered me jobs to woo me away from Padma Bridge: Dr Mashiur

project several foreign agencies offered him many lucrative proposals and lured him with job offers abroad to distance himself from the project.

He said the Padma Bridge is a matter of pride and dignity for Bangladesh and now the nation is on the verge of creating history because of the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He said this while discussing at a webinar titled 'Satkahan of Politics', a weekly event of the ruling Awami League (AL), on Friday night. He discussed in details about the work of the bridge from its inception till date and various conspiracies against it.

AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak also connected as a discussant and the event was conducted by AL Deputy Publicity Secretary Aminul Islam Amin.

At the beginning of the webinar, Moshiur Rahman said the inauguration of Padma Bridge is a matter of joy and pride for us. At first, we requested the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank to be involved in this project when the plan for the Padma Bridge was adopted. Both the institutions showed reluctance to accept the offer. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called upon Japan to invest.

"When asked to invest in a number of development projects, the Japan government asked us to choose one of them. The Prime Minister chose the Padma Bridge thinking of the people of the south-west of the country. The Padma Bridge would not have been possible without the foresight of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," said Mashiur Rahman. After that, the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank became interested in investing in the project.

Regarding the allegations of corruption raised by the World Bank, the Prime Minister's Economic Adviser said the agency had been making various allegations of corruption in the project from the very beginning. They took attempts to collect information from various people by opening an e-mail ID called Padma Bridge and those were mostly personal attacks and ugly.

Later, a Canadian court had found no evidence of corruption here, the veteran economist mentioned.

Mashiur Rahman said, "There was a lot of pressure on me. One morning, all organizations including World Bank, Asian Development Bank and JICA except Islamic Development Bank wanted to meet me. At first they said to meet in the Japanese embassy. I said I would not go there. My argument was that people would have ideas or spread propaganda; I would bow down to them and ask for some benefit. I told them to come here. The Japanese ambassador said that if we go there we have to face the journalists. I said I would face the journalists." "They came and told me that I have to leave the country. The condition for leaving the country was that they will hire me as a consultant to the World Bank or the Asian Development Bank or anywhere else and will get the salary that I want. They will fix some works for me at the universities and they will arrange funds for me. My answer was that if I wanted to make money, I could make money here," Dr Mashiur added.

Dr Mashiur said the Padma Bridge has created a desire for development among the people of Padma banks. And the source of this desire is Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had the Padma Bridge in her mind for long time. I am saying this on the basis of my experience as a travelling companion of her at different times. The promise came up in the party manifesto of the 2008 parliamentary elections."

In response to the falsehood of the BNP and their allies about the cost of the bridge, Nanak mentioned the details of the cost of different parts of the bridge.

Regarding the opponents of Padma Bridge, Dr Mashiur Rahman said those who do not see any utility of Padma Bridge have actually got affected with cataracts in their eyes.

He mentioned that those who see the light of prosperity can take the nation forward.













