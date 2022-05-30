Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 May, 2022, 11:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Foreign agencies offered me jobs to woo me away from Padma Bridge: Dr Mashiur

Published : Monday, 30 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 172
Staff Correspondent

Foreign agencies offered me jobs to woo me away from Padma Bridge: Dr Mashiur

Foreign agencies offered me jobs to woo me away from Padma Bridge: Dr Mashiur

Dr Mashiur Rahman, Economic Affairs Adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, at a webinar said to stop the much-anticipated Padma Bridge
    project several foreign agencies offered him many lucrative proposals and lured him with job offers abroad to distance himself from the project.
He said the Padma Bridge is a matter of pride and dignity for Bangladesh and now the nation is on the verge of creating history because of the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
He said this while discussing at a webinar titled 'Satkahan of Politics', a weekly event of the ruling Awami League (AL), on Friday night. He discussed in details about the work of the bridge from its inception till date and various conspiracies against it.
AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak also connected as a discussant and the event was conducted by AL Deputy Publicity Secretary Aminul Islam Amin.
At the beginning of the webinar, Moshiur Rahman said the inauguration of Padma Bridge is a matter of joy and pride for us. At first, we requested the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank to be involved in this project when the plan for the Padma Bridge was adopted. Both the institutions showed reluctance to accept the offer. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called upon Japan to invest.
"When asked to invest in a number of development projects, the Japan government asked us to choose one of them. The Prime Minister chose the Padma Bridge thinking of the people of the south-west of the country. The Padma Bridge would not have been possible without the foresight of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," said Mashiur Rahman. After that, the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank became interested in investing in the project.
Regarding the allegations of corruption raised by the World Bank, the Prime Minister's Economic Adviser said the agency had been making various allegations of corruption in the project from the very beginning. They took attempts to collect information from various people by opening an e-mail ID called Padma Bridge and those were mostly personal attacks and ugly.
Later, a Canadian court had found no evidence of corruption here, the veteran economist mentioned.
Mashiur Rahman said, "There was a lot of pressure on me. One morning, all organizations including World Bank, Asian Development Bank and JICA except Islamic Development Bank wanted to meet me. At first they said to meet in the Japanese embassy. I said I would not go there. My argument was that people would have ideas or spread propaganda; I would bow down to them and ask for some benefit. I told them to come here. The Japanese ambassador said that if we go there we have to face the journalists. I said I would face the journalists." "They came and told me that I have to leave the country. The condition for leaving the country was that they will hire me as a consultant to the World Bank or the Asian Development Bank or anywhere else and will get the salary that I want. They will fix some works for me at the universities and they will arrange funds for me. My answer was that if I wanted to make money, I could make money here," Dr Mashiur added.
Dr Mashiur said the Padma Bridge has created a desire for development among the people of Padma banks. And the source of this desire is Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had the Padma Bridge in her mind for long time. I am saying this on the basis of my experience as a travelling companion of her at different times. The promise came up in the party manifesto of the 2008 parliamentary elections."
In response to the falsehood of the BNP and their allies about the cost of the bridge, Nanak mentioned the details of the cost of different parts of the bridge.
Regarding the opponents of Padma Bridge, Dr Mashiur Rahman said those who do not see any utility of Padma Bridge have actually got affected with cataracts in their eyes.
He mentioned that those who see the light of prosperity can take the nation forward.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US praises BD for stellar role as UN peacekeepers
SC bars AL leader Salim Khan from lifting sand from Meghna
BD-India train service resumes after 2 years
66pc businesses suffered from Ransomware in 2021: Survey
538 illegal health care centres sealed
CEC warns of postponing polls if muscle power brandished
Foreign agencies offered me jobs to woo me away from Padma Bridge: Dr Mashiur
Road accidents kill 13, injure 30 others


Latest News
Probe on ‘disappearance’ of birth and death registration info: HC
Russian FM Lavrov denies Putin is ill
Two killed as tractor falls into ditch in Manikganj
DGHS Drive: 116 unregistered hospitals sealed across the country
Dhaka tops list of most polluted cities again
Forest promoted to Premier League for first time in 23 years
Gujarat win IPL title
WHO: Monkeypox presents moderate risk for global public health
Nepal army finds wreckage of missing plane, 14 bodies recovered
Strict action if anyone tries to destabilise rice market: Minister
Most Read News
Strict action if anyone tries to destabilise rice market: Minister
Iran reveals underground base housing 100 advanced drones
Real beat Liverpool to claim Champions League title
25 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia
27 civilians killed in DR Congo massacre
Nepal plane missing with 22 passengers
Bagging boosts litchi output
10 killed after bus hits tree in Barishal
No Covid death, 40 cases of infection reported in a day
34 dead in heavy rains in Brazil
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft