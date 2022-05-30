Road accidents kill 13, injure 30 others



At least ten people were killed and twenty others injured after a passenger bus slammed into a roadside tree at Bamrail of Uzirpur in Barishal on the Dhaka-Barishal Highway on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Our Barishal Correspondent added that at least 11 people including a child and a woman were killed and 20 others injured after a bus crashed against a tree at Bamrail in Wazirpur upazila on Barishal-Dhaka highway on Sunday morning.

The shabby condition of the bus and reckless driving resulted in the crash, according to a passenger.

Seven of the 11 deceased were identified as Arafat Hossain (9) of Naikathi village of Jhalokati Sadar upazila, Nurul Islam Akon (35) of Mathbaria Upazila of Pirojpur, Anwara Begum (32) wife of Rakib Akan of the same upazila, Halim Mia (31) of Kadirabad village of Betagi upazila of Barguna, Santu Mollah (50), son of Awlad Mollah of Nagarkanda upazila of Faridpur, Md Ramzan (38) of Sundarkathi village of Bakerganj upazila of Barishal and Bidhan Shil (30) of Mundpasha village in Uzirpur upazila.

Officer-In-Charge (OC) of Wazirpur Police Station Ali Arshad said the bus of Jamuna Line Paribahan was heading towards Bhandaria upazila from Dhaka.

The driver lost control over the steering when it reached Bamrail in Wazirpur upazila and hit a tree around 5:30am,

leaving eight people dead on the spot and 20 others wounded. Two of the injured succumbed to their injuries when they were taken to a hospital, he said.

Md Jahangir, unit leader of Barishal Fire Service, said firefighting units from Gournadi and Wazirpur fire stations rushed to the spot and were conducting rescue operations.

Firefighting units retrieved the bodies after cutting the bus as it got twisted after the fatal accident, said witnesses.

The injured were sent to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital and Wazirpur Upazila Health Complex.

Dr Pranab Roy Shuvo, Resident Medical Officer of Wazirpur Upazila Health Complex, said that the bodies of seven people have been brought to the health complex. Besides, five injured victims are undergoing treatment there.

One of the injured, Mohammad Anis, told media that the bus, operated by Jamuna Line Paribahan, had a mechanical failure in Dhaka's Savar, and the passengers had to wait for two hours there before it was fixed.

"The driver of the bus was rushing to make up for lost time. After Savar, he started overtaking one vehicle after another on the highway recklessly. At one point, when we were crossing Bamrail [an area in Uzirpur], he lost control of the steering."

Anis is among the 20 who were injured in the crash and was receiving medical treatment at Barishal's Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

In a preliminary assessment, police found Anis's claim to be true, confirmed Barishal Highway Police Station Chief Sheikh Bellal Hossain.

"We [police and firefighters] spotted damage on left side of the front wheel. That may have caused the driver to lose control of the bus. I can't confirm anything at the moment, we can only reveal details after a thorough investigation," he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Jashim Uddin Haider has confirmed that the administration will bear the medical expenses of the injured and the families of the deceased will receive Tk 20,000 each.

The district administration has also formed a three-member committee to investigate the incident and asked the panel to submit its findings within the next seven days.

Our Lalmonirhat Correspondent added that A truck driver was killed in a road crash in Kaliganj upazila of Lalmonirhat district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Makej Ali, 34, a resident of Mirzapur village in Sherpur district.

Police said a Burimari-bound truck collided head-on with a Narayanganj-bound truck in Kakina Chapartal area of Lalmonirhat-Burimari road, leaving a driver dead on the spot and three others injured.

Officer-In-Charge of Kaliganj Police Station Golam Rasul said that the truck driver's body was recovered from the spot.

The injured people were sent to a local hospital first and then one of them was sent to Rangpur Medical College Hospital as his condition deteriorated.













At least 13 people were killed and 30 others were injured in separate road accidents in Barishal and Lalmonirhat on Sunday.Our Barishal Correspondent added that at least 11 people including a child and a woman were killed and 20 others injured after a bus crashed against a tree at Bamrail in Wazirpur upazila on Barishal-Dhaka highway on Sunday morning.The shabby condition of the bus and reckless driving resulted in the crash, according to a passenger.Seven of the 11 deceased were identified as Arafat Hossain (9) of Naikathi village of Jhalokati Sadar upazila, Nurul Islam Akon (35) of Mathbaria Upazila of Pirojpur, Anwara Begum (32) wife of Rakib Akan of the same upazila, Halim Mia (31) of Kadirabad village of Betagi upazila of Barguna, Santu Mollah (50), son of Awlad Mollah of Nagarkanda upazila of Faridpur, Md Ramzan (38) of Sundarkathi village of Bakerganj upazila of Barishal and Bidhan Shil (30) of Mundpasha village in Uzirpur upazila.Officer-In-Charge (OC) of Wazirpur Police Station Ali Arshad said the bus of Jamuna Line Paribahan was heading towards Bhandaria upazila from Dhaka.The driver lost control over the steering when it reached Bamrail in Wazirpur upazila and hit a tree around 5:30am,leaving eight people dead on the spot and 20 others wounded. Two of the injured succumbed to their injuries when they were taken to a hospital, he said.Md Jahangir, unit leader of Barishal Fire Service, said firefighting units from Gournadi and Wazirpur fire stations rushed to the spot and were conducting rescue operations.Firefighting units retrieved the bodies after cutting the bus as it got twisted after the fatal accident, said witnesses.The injured were sent to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital and Wazirpur Upazila Health Complex.Dr Pranab Roy Shuvo, Resident Medical Officer of Wazirpur Upazila Health Complex, said that the bodies of seven people have been brought to the health complex. Besides, five injured victims are undergoing treatment there.One of the injured, Mohammad Anis, told media that the bus, operated by Jamuna Line Paribahan, had a mechanical failure in Dhaka's Savar, and the passengers had to wait for two hours there before it was fixed."The driver of the bus was rushing to make up for lost time. After Savar, he started overtaking one vehicle after another on the highway recklessly. At one point, when we were crossing Bamrail [an area in Uzirpur], he lost control of the steering."Anis is among the 20 who were injured in the crash and was receiving medical treatment at Barishal's Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.In a preliminary assessment, police found Anis's claim to be true, confirmed Barishal Highway Police Station Chief Sheikh Bellal Hossain."We [police and firefighters] spotted damage on left side of the front wheel. That may have caused the driver to lose control of the bus. I can't confirm anything at the moment, we can only reveal details after a thorough investigation," he said.Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Jashim Uddin Haider has confirmed that the administration will bear the medical expenses of the injured and the families of the deceased will receive Tk 20,000 each.The district administration has also formed a three-member committee to investigate the incident and asked the panel to submit its findings within the next seven days.Our Lalmonirhat Correspondent added that A truck driver was killed in a road crash in Kaliganj upazila of Lalmonirhat district on Sunday morning.The deceased was identified as Makej Ali, 34, a resident of Mirzapur village in Sherpur district.Police said a Burimari-bound truck collided head-on with a Narayanganj-bound truck in Kakina Chapartal area of Lalmonirhat-Burimari road, leaving a driver dead on the spot and three others injured.Officer-In-Charge of Kaliganj Police Station Golam Rasul said that the truck driver's body was recovered from the spot.The injured people were sent to a local hospital first and then one of them was sent to Rangpur Medical College Hospital as his condition deteriorated.