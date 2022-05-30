Taka devalued against dollar again

Bangladesh has once again devalued its local currency taka against the dollar. On Sunday, the interbank exchange rate was set at Tk 89 against the dollar, compared with Tk 87.90 on May 23.

The exchange rate of the Bangladesh Taka (BDT) is going to depreciate largely against the US dollar mainly due to higher demand for the greenback for settling import-payment obligations.

The local currency is set to lose its value by Tk 1.10 in the inter-bank foreign exchange (forex) market, which will come into effect on Monday, a top central banker told The Daily Observer.

The US currency will be quoted maximum at Tk 89.00 each on the day against the existing level of Tk 87.90.

The exchange rate of local currency is set to depreciate similarly against the greenback at the customers' level for settling import payments.

The US dollar will be quoted a maximum of Tk 89.15 each for the sale of bills for collection, generally known as BC, on the day against the current level of Tk 88.00.

On the other hand, banks may allow quoting dollars at Tk 88.15 on the day against the existing level of Tk 87.00 to remitters for telegraphic transfer (TT) clean of their funds.

"The new exchange rate will take effect from Monday," said Md Serajul Islam, executive director of Bangladesh Bank (BB).

The bills for collection rate, commonly known as the BC rate, has been set at Tk 89.15 for imports and exports.













