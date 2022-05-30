Corporate tax may be slashed in upcoming budget

The corporate tax rate may be reduced in the upcoming budget for the next fiscal year (2022-23). Corporate tax rates for both listed and unlisted companies on the capital market could be 1.75 per cent lower than at present. This information has been known from National Board of Revenue (NBR) sources.

According to sources, in the next 2022-23 budget, excluding banks, financial institutions and insurance sector, the tax rate of unlisted companies in the capital market may be reduced by 2.25 per cent to 28.25 per cent. On the other hand, the corporate tax rate of listed companies can be reduced from 22.5 per cent to 20.75 per cent.

At present, the corporate tax rate of a company which is not listed in the capital market is 30 per cent.

The tax that a corporate organization pays on profits at the end of the year is called corporate tax. At present in Bangladesh this tax is collected at five levels. The highest tax rate is 45 per cent and the lowest is 22.5 per cent. Apart from this, taxes were levied at reduced rates in some sectors including jute and diamond.

In the pre-budget talks, local entrepreneurs, including the country's top chamber, demanded a reduction in corporate tax rates every year.

According to traders,

lower tax rates will encourage investment, increase employment and economic growth.

To encourage private investment, the corporate tax rate has been gradually reduced over the last five fiscal years, from 40 per cent at one time.

However, in some sectors there is no thought of reducing corporate taxes. 45 per cent of companies manufacturing tobacco products including cigarettes, zarda and snuff tobacco, 45 per cent of unlisted mobile phone companies in the capital market, 40 per cent of listed mobile companies, 37.5 per cent of listed banks and new banks approved in 2013, 4 unlisted banks approved before 2013. Percentage, 37.50 per cent corporate tax in the merchant bank and insurance sector may continue.

By the way, in the Income Tax Act of 1984, there are two types of taxpayers. Individual class taxpayers and company taxpayers. Although the number of company taxpayers is less than the number of individuals in Bangladesh in terms of number, more tax is collected from this sector.

Only 2 per cent of the total taxpayers are company taxpayers. As a single sector, the total income tax collected from here is 35 per cent. The remaining 75 per cent is collected from other sectors including individual class and source tax.

According to the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies, there are more than two lakh companies but only 30,000 companies pay regular taxes. By far the highest corporate tax is collected from banks.

Former finance adviser to the caretaker government Dr AB Mirza Azizul Islam said, "One of the problems in the market is the supply crisis. The number of good companies here is very low. As a result, tax exemption is positive for new company listings. However, we have to see that any weak company does not come to the market with that opportunity."

According to the sources, in the current global situation, the NBR is accelerating in formulating the fiscal policy for the next fiscal year. Due to the rising cost of raw materials and commodities in the world market due to the Russia-Ukraine war, the country has to give duty-free import of many goods to keep the inflation tolerable. This will reduce the revenue.

However, the NBR plans to make up for that loss by increasing investment. Because if investment increases, the economy will gain momentum. That is why the budget is emphasizing on increasing employment. In order to deal with the overall situation, it is considered reasonable to give concessions through corporate. However, in this case new conditions are being given.

According to the Finance Ministry, the size of the budget for the next 2022-23 fiscal year will be Tk 677,864 crore. Of this, the total revenue target has been set at Tk 4,33,000 crore, which was estimated at Tk 389,000 crore. As a result, the total revenue target in the next budget is increasing to Tk 44,000 crore.

The target is to collect Tk 117,946 crore in the income tax sector, Tk 42,456 crore in the Customs sector, Tk 2,04,075 crore in the VAT sector and Tk 5,523 crore in other sectors.

Sources further said the economic growth of next year has been fixed at 7.5 per cent. One of the key drivers of this growth is investment. In order to achieve growth, an investment target of Tk 1,390,000 crore has been set for the next fiscal year. Of this, the target for investment in the private sector is Tk 1,099,000 crore. This is 24.9 per cent of GDP. Besides, the target of government investment is Tk 291,246 crore. This is 6.6 per cent of GDP.













