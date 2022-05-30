Video
Padma Bridge to be called ‘Padma Setu’

Published : Monday, 30 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 236
Staff Correspondent

The government has issued a gazette notification naming the much-talked Padma Multipurpose Bridge as 'Padma Setu' amid the discussion of naming the bridge with the name of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
The Bridges Division under the Road Transport and Bridges Ministry on Sunday issued the gazette.
Earlier, Prime Minister
    Sheikh Hasina rejected a proposal of the ministry to name the bridge as 'Sheikh Hasina bridge' saying that the bridge would be named after the river of Padma.


