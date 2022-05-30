Padma Bridge to be called ‘Padma Setu’

The government has issued a gazette notification naming the much-talked Padma Multipurpose Bridge as 'Padma Setu' amid the discussion of naming the bridge with the name of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Bridges Division under the Road Transport and Bridges Ministry on Sunday issued the gazette.

Earlier, Prime Minister

Sheikh Hasina rejected a proposal of the ministry to name the bridge as 'Sheikh Hasina bridge' saying that the bridge would be named after the river of Padma.











