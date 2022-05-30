UN Peacekeepers Day observed in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, May 29: The International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers-2022 was observed in Rajshahi in a befitting manner like other parts of the country on Sunday.

Marking the day, Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) organised a rally from Zero Point of Shaheb Bazar in the city to honour the memories of the UN peacekeepers who laid down their lives for the cause of peace and security in war-torn countries across the world.

Main theme of the day this year was "People Peace Progress. The Power of Partnerships."

A discussion was also held at Rajshahi College auditorium highlighting the significance of the day.

Principal of Bangladesh Police Academy Abu Hassan Muhammad Tarique and Deputy Inspector General of Police of Rajshahi Range Abdul Baten addressed the discussion as the chief and special guests respectively with RMP Commissioner Abu Kalam Siddique in the chair.









