Dilapidated road hampers trade through Sheola land port

SYLHET, May 29: The road from Sheola Bridge to Sheola Land Port in Beanibazar Upazila of Sylhet has become dilapidated with numerous potholes, disrupting import-export through the land port.

Local traders, who are the worst hit, said their repeated complaints to the authorities about the sorry state of the three-kilometer road have only fallen on deaf years.

Talking to UNB, drivers said it has become almost impossible for them to move on the road due to numerous potholes and pits which get filled with water if it rains, causing risks of accident.

Sylhet Coal Importers Group on April 11 submitted an application to the Superintending Engineer of Roads and Highways Department in Sylhet to take necessary steps to repair the road on an urgent basis.

The road was repaired earlier at the group's own expense for the interest of traders, but it was not enough as the road turned shabby again following recent showers.

Traders said that if the road is not repaired, the movement of vehicles will be stopped and there will be huge loss.

Sheola Land Port is an important land port of Sylhet Division as huge quantities of stone, coal, and various food items including onions and ginger are imported from India through it. Besides, a huge quantity of cement, fish, cotton and various food items are exported from Bangladesh through this land port.

The government earns a huge amount of revenue from trade through this land port.

Besides, hundreds of passengers travel to India through Sheola Land Port.

On May 9, a delegation of Sylhet Coal Importers Group met Roads and Highway Department Executive Engineer Md Mostafizur Rahman and handed over a memorandum in this regard.

Chandan Saha, president of Sylhet Coal Importers Group demanded the authorities take necessary steps for quick renovation of the road in the interest of import-export business and government revenue.

Executive Engineer Md Mostafizur Rahman assured the delegation that necessary steps will be taken to repair the road. -UNB













