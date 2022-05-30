Video
DU student dies after drowning in hall pond

Published : Monday, 30 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 224
DU Correspondent

A third-year student of Dhaka University (DU) on Sunday died after drowning in the pond of university's Sergeant Zahurul Haque Hall.
The deceased was identified as Arifur Rahman Polash, a student of Anthropology Department and also resident of the aforementioned hall.
He died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) at 2:25pm.
Prof Rahim said his (Polash) friends and residents of the hall rescued him and took him to the DMCH before the arrival of fire brigade. He died while undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at around 2:25 pm.
Eyewitnesses said he went to the pond after playing football in the hall's playground at around 12:30 pm.
Eyewitness of the incident Ananda Fakir, a student of Islamic Studies Department, said that Polash went to the field of Zahurul Haque Hall to play football.
"At the end of the game, he went to take a bath in the pond. While bathing, he swam from one side of the pond to the other and got tired when he came back. At that time he lost control and drowned in the middle of the pond.
However, many a number of students alleged that university's ambulance came to the spot very late. They needed to carry Polash's unconscious body till the main road from the hall on their shoulders. They took another vehicle to take him to the hospital as the university's ambulance was delaying to come.
Later at 5:30pm, a Namaj-e-Janaza was held at the Zahurul Haque Hall playground of the university.


