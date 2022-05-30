15 shops burnt in Cox’s Bazar, Pirojpur

At least 15 shops were gutted by fire in separate incidents in two districts- Cox's Bazar and Pirojpur, in three days.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Eight shops were gutted by fire in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Friday.

The incident took place in a market adjacent to the Forest Road at Ukhiya Sadar Station at dawn.

The night guard of the market Abdus Salam said the fire broke out in a shop at dawn and soon engulfed the adjacent shops.

On information, a unit of Ukhiya Fire Service Station rushed in and controlled the flame after frantic effort, said the fire service station manager Mohammad Emadul Haque.

The reason behind the fire could not be known immediately.

The affected traders claimed that goods worth about Tk 1 crore were completely destroyed due to the fire.

Ukhiya Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Emran Hossain Sajib confirmed the incident.

PIROJPUR: At least, seven shops were burnt at Miaerhat Bazar in Nesarabad Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Local and police sources said, the fire originated from electrocution in a shop of the Bazar. The burnt shops included two each mobile phone, medicine and tea stall shops, and one optical shop. Partial damage also occurred in other goods stores.

The fire could have been brought under control by locals before fire-fighters came.

Traders said, the damage cost will stand at Tk 50,000.

UNO Md Mosarraf Hossain inspected the scene.