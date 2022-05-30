Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 May, 2022, 11:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

15 shops burnt in Cox’s Bazar, Pirojpur

Published : Monday, 30 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153
Our Correspondents

At least 15 shops were gutted by fire in separate incidents in two districts- Cox's Bazar and Pirojpur, in three days.
UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Eight shops were gutted by fire in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Friday.
The incident took place in a market adjacent to the Forest Road at Ukhiya Sadar Station at dawn.
The night guard of the market Abdus Salam said the fire broke out in a shop at dawn and soon engulfed the adjacent shops.
On information, a unit of Ukhiya Fire Service Station rushed in and controlled the flame after frantic effort, said the fire service station manager Mohammad Emadul Haque.
The reason behind the fire could not be known immediately.
The affected traders claimed that goods worth about Tk 1 crore were completely destroyed due to the fire.
Ukhiya Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Emran Hossain Sajib confirmed the incident.     
PIROJPUR: At least, seven shops were burnt at Miaerhat Bazar in Nesarabad Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
Local and police sources said, the fire originated from electrocution in a shop of the Bazar. The burnt shops included two each mobile phone, medicine and tea stall shops, and one optical shop. Partial damage also occurred in other goods stores.
The fire could have been brought under control by locals before fire-fighters came.
Traders said, the damage cost will stand at Tk 50,000.
UNO Md Mosarraf Hossain inspected the scene.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
15 shops burnt in Cox’s Bazar, Pirojpur
Four electrocuted in three dists
International Day of UN Peacekeepers observed in Rajshahi
Koyra people suffer for drinking water crisis
Manda, Atrai press clubs get new body
Lightning strike kills four, injures nine in four dists
Two people ‘commit suicide’ in Naogaon, Munshiganj
Two unnatural deaths in Natore


Latest News
Probe on ‘disappearance’ of birth and death registration info: HC
Russian FM Lavrov denies Putin is ill
Two killed as tractor falls into ditch in Manikganj
DGHS Drive: 116 unregistered hospitals sealed across the country
Dhaka tops list of most polluted cities again
Forest promoted to Premier League for first time in 23 years
Gujarat win IPL title
WHO: Monkeypox presents moderate risk for global public health
Nepal army finds wreckage of missing plane, 14 bodies recovered
Strict action if anyone tries to destabilise rice market: Minister
Most Read News
Strict action if anyone tries to destabilise rice market: Minister
Iran reveals underground base housing 100 advanced drones
Real beat Liverpool to claim Champions League title
25 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia
27 civilians killed in DR Congo massacre
Nepal plane missing with 22 passengers
Bagging boosts litchi output
10 killed after bus hits tree in Barishal
No Covid death, 40 cases of infection reported in a day
34 dead in heavy rains in Brazil
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft