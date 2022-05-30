Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 May, 2022, 11:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Four electrocuted in three dists

Published : Monday, 30 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147
Our Correspondents

Four people including a minor child and a schoolboy have been electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Sirajganj, Natore and Dinajpur, in three days.
SIRAJGANJ: Two people including a minor girl were electrocuted in separate incidents in the district on Sunday.
A man was electrocuted in a residential hotel in the district town in the morning.
The deceased was identified as Abdur Razzak, son of Shafiqul Islam of Manikdoba Village in Tentulia Upazila of Panchagarh District. He worked as a district representative of Pran Company in Sirajganj.
Sirajganj Fire Service Station Officer Ataur Rahman said Abdur Razzak passed Saturday night in room no. 401 at Nirab Residential Guest House on the SS Road in the town.
However, he came in contact with an electric wire on Sunday morning while talking over a mobile phone at the balcony in the hotel, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Sirajganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Sazzadur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.
Earlier, a minor girl was electrocuted in Tarash Upazila of the district at dawn on Sunday.
Deceased Jannati, 7, was the daughter of Jillur Rahman, a resident of Talam Village.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Tarash PS Abdus Salam said Jannati came in contact with live electricity at dawn while she was plucking mango near an electric trap set up in a chicken farm in the area.
She died on the spot, the SI added.      
NATORE: A man was electrocuted in Singra Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Bikash Chandra, son of Upendra Nath, a resident of Kharampuri Village under Sherkole Union.
Local sources said Bikash came in contact with an electric wire while working in a furniture shop in Chalkgopal area under Singra Municipality, which left him critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Singra Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.
Singra PS OC Noor-e-Alam Siddiqi confirmed the incident.
DINAJPUR: A schoolboy was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
Deceased Siam, 13, was the son of Saidur Rahman, a resident of Nulaibari area under Shekhpura Union in the upazila. He was an eighth grader at Holly Touch Public School at Mostan Bazar.
Local sources said Siam along with some friends went to a litchi orchard owned by Shahadat Hossain in Nulibari area in the afternoon.
However, he came in contact with an electric wire at around 5pm while plucking litchis in the orchard in the area, which left him critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Siam dead.  
Shekhpura Union Parishad Chairman Mominul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
15 shops burnt in Cox’s Bazar, Pirojpur
Four electrocuted in three dists
International Day of UN Peacekeepers observed in Rajshahi
Koyra people suffer for drinking water crisis
Manda, Atrai press clubs get new body
Lightning strike kills four, injures nine in four dists
Two people ‘commit suicide’ in Naogaon, Munshiganj
Two unnatural deaths in Natore


Latest News
Probe on ‘disappearance’ of birth and death registration info: HC
Russian FM Lavrov denies Putin is ill
Two killed as tractor falls into ditch in Manikganj
DGHS Drive: 116 unregistered hospitals sealed across the country
Dhaka tops list of most polluted cities again
Forest promoted to Premier League for first time in 23 years
Gujarat win IPL title
WHO: Monkeypox presents moderate risk for global public health
Nepal army finds wreckage of missing plane, 14 bodies recovered
Strict action if anyone tries to destabilise rice market: Minister
Most Read News
Strict action if anyone tries to destabilise rice market: Minister
Iran reveals underground base housing 100 advanced drones
Real beat Liverpool to claim Champions League title
25 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia
27 civilians killed in DR Congo massacre
Nepal plane missing with 22 passengers
Bagging boosts litchi output
10 killed after bus hits tree in Barishal
No Covid death, 40 cases of infection reported in a day
34 dead in heavy rains in Brazil
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft