Four electrocuted in three dists

Four people including a minor child and a schoolboy have been electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Sirajganj, Natore and Dinajpur, in three days.

SIRAJGANJ: Two people including a minor girl were electrocuted in separate incidents in the district on Sunday.

A man was electrocuted in a residential hotel in the district town in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Razzak, son of Shafiqul Islam of Manikdoba Village in Tentulia Upazila of Panchagarh District. He worked as a district representative of Pran Company in Sirajganj.

Sirajganj Fire Service Station Officer Ataur Rahman said Abdur Razzak passed Saturday night in room no. 401 at Nirab Residential Guest House on the SS Road in the town.

However, he came in contact with an electric wire on Sunday morning while talking over a mobile phone at the balcony in the hotel, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sirajganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Sazzadur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

Earlier, a minor girl was electrocuted in Tarash Upazila of the district at dawn on Sunday.

Deceased Jannati, 7, was the daughter of Jillur Rahman, a resident of Talam Village.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Tarash PS Abdus Salam said Jannati came in contact with live electricity at dawn while she was plucking mango near an electric trap set up in a chicken farm in the area.

She died on the spot, the SI added.

NATORE: A man was electrocuted in Singra Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Bikash Chandra, son of Upendra Nath, a resident of Kharampuri Village under Sherkole Union.

Local sources said Bikash came in contact with an electric wire while working in a furniture shop in Chalkgopal area under Singra Municipality, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Singra Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.

Singra PS OC Noor-e-Alam Siddiqi confirmed the incident.

DINAJPUR: A schoolboy was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

Deceased Siam, 13, was the son of Saidur Rahman, a resident of Nulaibari area under Shekhpura Union in the upazila. He was an eighth grader at Holly Touch Public School at Mostan Bazar.

Local sources said Siam along with some friends went to a litchi orchard owned by Shahadat Hossain in Nulibari area in the afternoon.

However, he came in contact with an electric wire at around 5pm while plucking litchis in the orchard in the area, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Siam dead.

Shekhpura Union Parishad Chairman Mominul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.















