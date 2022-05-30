Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 May, 2022, 11:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

International Day of UN Peacekeepers observed in Rajshahi

Published : Monday, 30 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142
Our Correspondent

The International Day of UN Peacekeepers-2022 being observed in Rajshahi City on Sunday. photo: observer

The International Day of UN Peacekeepers-2022 being observed in Rajshahi City on Sunday. photo: observer

RAJSHAHI, May 29: The International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers-2022 was observed in Rajshahi like elsewhere in the country and the globe on Sunday.
This year's theme of the day is: "People. Peace. Progress. The Power of Partnerships."
To mark the day, Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) brought out a rally from Shaheb Bazar Zero Point in the city to honour the memories of the UN peacekeepers who laid down their lives for the cause of peace and security in war-torn countries across the world.
A discussion was also held at Rajshahi College auditorium highlighting the significance of the day.
Principal of Bangladesh Police Academy Abu Hassan Muhammad Tarique and Deputy Inspector General of Police (Rajshahi Range) Abdul Baten addressed the discussion as chief and special guests respectively with RMP Commissioner Abu Kalam Siddique in the chair.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
15 shops burnt in Cox’s Bazar, Pirojpur
Four electrocuted in three dists
International Day of UN Peacekeepers observed in Rajshahi
Koyra people suffer for drinking water crisis
Manda, Atrai press clubs get new body
Lightning strike kills four, injures nine in four dists
Two people ‘commit suicide’ in Naogaon, Munshiganj
Two unnatural deaths in Natore


Latest News
Probe on ‘disappearance’ of birth and death registration info: HC
Russian FM Lavrov denies Putin is ill
Two killed as tractor falls into ditch in Manikganj
DGHS Drive: 116 unregistered hospitals sealed across the country
Dhaka tops list of most polluted cities again
Forest promoted to Premier League for first time in 23 years
Gujarat win IPL title
WHO: Monkeypox presents moderate risk for global public health
Nepal army finds wreckage of missing plane, 14 bodies recovered
Strict action if anyone tries to destabilise rice market: Minister
Most Read News
Strict action if anyone tries to destabilise rice market: Minister
Iran reveals underground base housing 100 advanced drones
Real beat Liverpool to claim Champions League title
25 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia
27 civilians killed in DR Congo massacre
Nepal plane missing with 22 passengers
Bagging boosts litchi output
10 killed after bus hits tree in Barishal
No Covid death, 40 cases of infection reported in a day
34 dead in heavy rains in Brazil
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft