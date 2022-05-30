International Day of UN Peacekeepers observed in Rajshahi



The International Day of UN Peacekeepers-2022 being observed in Rajshahi City on Sunday. photo: observer

This year's theme of the day is: "People. Peace. Progress. The Power of Partnerships."

To mark the day, Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) brought out a rally from Shaheb Bazar Zero Point in the city to honour the memories of the UN peacekeepers who laid down their lives for the cause of peace and security in war-torn countries across the world.

A discussion was also held at Rajshahi College auditorium highlighting the significance of the day.

Principal of Bangladesh Police Academy Abu Hassan Muhammad Tarique and Deputy Inspector General of Police (Rajshahi Range) Abdul Baten addressed the discussion as chief and special guests respectively with RMP Commissioner Abu Kalam Siddique in the chair.











