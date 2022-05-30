

Koyra people suffer for drinking water crisis

After being hit by cyclones like Aila and Amphan, dug ponds here are no longer providing water. Due to siltation ponds have dried up.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, locals said, acute drinking water crisis is continuing to cripple life badly in the upazila.

They added, due to silt-filled ponds, which were dug earlier, the availability of drinking as well as household-using water has almost been missing out. Ponds have dried up.

This summer natural water sources are also waterless.

Partial deep tube-well water is drinkable in Maharajpur Koyra Sadar, North Bedkashi and South Bedkashi Unions. The people are used to drink pond water. Water of deep tube-wells in Bagali, Maheshwaripur and Amadi unions is not drinkable.

People in all these areas drink water from ponds for the whole year.

On May 25, 2009, six unions were completely submerged in salt water due to terrible flood by Aila. Ponds got filled with silt due to continuous ebb and flow of tide for the last three years.

Later on, government and NGOs started to develop filled ponds. But the number of ponds is much less than requirements.

On April 20, 2020, unions were hit again by Cyclone Ampan.

Locals said, several ponds and PSF have been renovated in different unions; from these ponds, water is collected everyday from morning to night by hundreds of men and women coming on foot from different areas. Making queue and standing for hours, they collect water.

A visit to Koira Government Pond No. 5 at Koyra Union, found hundreds of men and women were standing in line at the PSF (Pond Sand Filter) along the pond for drinking water.

When asked, Monira Khatun, Subarna and others said, they collect water everyday with serious troubles.

Due to water crisis, household activities are hampered. The number of deep tube-well is less than the demand. People have to stand for hours to collect water.

Lecturer Shahnewaz Shikari, chairman of Maheshwaripur Union, said, the area has turned a desert due to lack of adequate rainfall.

People of Maheshwaripur Union are running for water from dawn to late night just like animals. He demanded more ponds for alleviating the drinking water crisis.

Sumon Kumar Roy, deputy assistant engineer of Upazila Public Health Engineering Department, said, drinking water problem is continuing in most areas of the upazila. In order to alleviate the drinking water crisis, 601 rainwater harvesting plants and 182 tube-wells have been installed from 2018-19 to 2020-21.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Animesh Biswas said tube-wells, pond digging and rainwater harvesting have been set up in the area to alleviate the drinking water problem.

Koyra Upazila Chairman Alhaj SM Shafiqul Islam said, excavated ponds have dried up due to lack of rainfall.











KOYRA, KHULNA, May 29: Men and women are collecting drinking water by walking miles after miles in Koyra Upazila of the district.After being hit by cyclones like Aila and Amphan, dug ponds here are no longer providing water. Due to siltation ponds have dried up.While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, locals said, acute drinking water crisis is continuing to cripple life badly in the upazila.They added, due to silt-filled ponds, which were dug earlier, the availability of drinking as well as household-using water has almost been missing out. Ponds have dried up.This summer natural water sources are also waterless.Partial deep tube-well water is drinkable in Maharajpur Koyra Sadar, North Bedkashi and South Bedkashi Unions. The people are used to drink pond water. Water of deep tube-wells in Bagali, Maheshwaripur and Amadi unions is not drinkable.People in all these areas drink water from ponds for the whole year.On May 25, 2009, six unions were completely submerged in salt water due to terrible flood by Aila. Ponds got filled with silt due to continuous ebb and flow of tide for the last three years.Later on, government and NGOs started to develop filled ponds. But the number of ponds is much less than requirements.On April 20, 2020, unions were hit again by Cyclone Ampan.Locals said, several ponds and PSF have been renovated in different unions; from these ponds, water is collected everyday from morning to night by hundreds of men and women coming on foot from different areas. Making queue and standing for hours, they collect water.A visit to Koira Government Pond No. 5 at Koyra Union, found hundreds of men and women were standing in line at the PSF (Pond Sand Filter) along the pond for drinking water.When asked, Monira Khatun, Subarna and others said, they collect water everyday with serious troubles.Due to water crisis, household activities are hampered. The number of deep tube-well is less than the demand. People have to stand for hours to collect water.Lecturer Shahnewaz Shikari, chairman of Maheshwaripur Union, said, the area has turned a desert due to lack of adequate rainfall.People of Maheshwaripur Union are running for water from dawn to late night just like animals. He demanded more ponds for alleviating the drinking water crisis.Sumon Kumar Roy, deputy assistant engineer of Upazila Public Health Engineering Department, said, drinking water problem is continuing in most areas of the upazila. In order to alleviate the drinking water crisis, 601 rainwater harvesting plants and 182 tube-wells have been installed from 2018-19 to 2020-21.Upazila Nirbahi Officer Animesh Biswas said tube-wells, pond digging and rainwater harvesting have been set up in the area to alleviate the drinking water problem.Koyra Upazila Chairman Alhaj SM Shafiqul Islam said, excavated ponds have dried up due to lack of rainfall.