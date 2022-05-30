Video
Manda, Atrai press clubs get new body

Published : Monday, 30 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 152
Our Correspondents

The new executive committees of Manda and Atrai press clubs have been formed in Naogaon in two days.  
MANDA, NAOGAON: The biennial election of Manda Upazila Press Club was held in Manda Upazila of the district on Saturday.
Abdul Mazid Mandal (Samrat), local correspondent of Bijoy TV, and Bulbul Ahmed, local correspondent of Dainik Sakaler Khabar, have been elected president and general secretary (GS) respectively. Other elected members of the 11-member executive body of the club are: Vice-presidents Rawshan Alam (Dainik Amar Desh) and Sazzadul Tuhin (Dainik Bhorer Kagoj), joint GS Raihan Ali (Asian Tv), publicity and publication secretary Washim Raju (Banga TV), office secretary Sharif Uddin (Sony Bangla TV), and treasurer Fazlul Karim Sabuj (Dainik Shaymbazar). Abbas Ali (Dainik Alokito Bangladesh) and Apel Mahmud (Happi, Dainik Protidiner Sangbad) have been elected executive members.
ATRAI, NAOGAON: The new executive committee of Atrai Press Club in the district was formed on Friday.
Tapon Kumar Sarkar, upazila correspondent of the Daily Observer, and Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal, upazila correspondent of Dainik Dhaka Protidin, were elected president and GS respectively. Both of them were elected unopposed.


