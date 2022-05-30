Video
Home Countryside

Lightning strike kills four, injures nine in four dists

Published : Monday, 30 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 148
Our Correspondents

Four people including an expatriate have been killed and nine others injured by lightning strikes in separate incidents in four districts- Satkhira, Rajshahi, Barishal and Bhola, in three days.
SATKHIRA: Two people have been killed and six others injured by lightning strikes in separate incidents in Sadar and Debhata upazilas of the district on Saturday and Sunday.
A man was killed and six others were injured by lightning strike in Sadar Upazila on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Faruk Hossain, a resident of Khejurdanga area in Sadar Upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sathkira Sadar Police Station (PS) Golam Kabir said thunderbolt struck on seven people at Khejurdanga in the morning when they were cutting soil at a shrimp enclosure, which left Faruk dead on the spot and six others injured.
Earlier, a man was killed by lightning strike in Debhata Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
The deceased was identified as Abdul Latif, a resident of Narikeli Village in the upazila.
Debhata PS OC Sheikh Obaidullah said thunderbolt struck Latif in Narikeli Village at night while he was watching over his shrimp enclosure, which left him dead on the spot.
RAJSHAHI: A farmer was killed by lightning strike in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Afazal Hossain, 32, son of Afsar Hossain, a resident of Baikuri Village under Auchpara Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Afzal was working in a crop field near his house in the afternoon. Suddenly, thunderbolt struck on him at around 5 pm, leaving him dead on the spot.
Bagmara PS OC Mustak Ahmed confirmed the incident.
BARISHAL: An expatriate was killed by lightning strike in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Friday noon.
The deceased was identified as Rajib Chaprashi, 28, son of Jalil Chaprashi, a resident of Uttar Baurgati Village in the upazila. He worked at a private company in Saudi Arabia.
Local sources said Rajib went to a mosque for Jum'a prayers at noon. After the prayers, he left the mosque for home. At that time it started raining. Suddenly, thunderbolt struck him, leaving him dead on the spot.
Gournadi PS OC Helal Uddin confirmed the incident.
MONPURA, BHOLA: Three fishermen were injured by lightning strike in Monpura Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The injured are Nizam Uddin, 25, Saiful, 16, and Anik Das. All of them are residents of Ward No. 5 Kalatalir Office Khal area in the upazila.
Local sources said a thunderbolt struck on a fishing boat in the Meghna River adjacent to Kalatali at around 4pm, which left the trio injured.
The injured were rushed to Monpura Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor shifted them to Bhola Sadar Hospital in critical condition.
Residential Medical Officer of Monpura Upazila Health Complex Dr Jahiduzzaman confirmed the incident.


