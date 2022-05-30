Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 May, 2022, 11:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two people ‘commit suicide’ in Naogaon, Munshiganj

Published : Monday, 30 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 146
Our Correspondents

Two people including a woman have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Naogaon and Munshiganj, in three days.
MANDA, NAOGAON: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in Manda Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Sohel Rana, 26, son of Abdus Samad, a resident of Saidpur Village under Ganeshpur Union in the upazila.
Police sources said locals spotted the body of Sohel hanging from a tree near a canal in the area in the afternoon and informed police. Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy as no complaint was filed in this regard.
However, the reason behind his committing suicide could not be known immediately.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Manda Police Station (PS) Shahinur Rahman confirmed the incident.
SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.
Deceased Setu Mandal, 35, was the wife of Houtam Roy, a resident of Ward No. 7 Rana Village under Kukutia Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Setu Mandal, mother of two children, had been at loggerheads with her mother-in-law and sister-in-law over family issues for long.
Following this, she hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house at around 1:30pm.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Munshiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Sreenagar PS OC Aminul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
15 shops burnt in Cox’s Bazar, Pirojpur
Four electrocuted in three dists
International Day of UN Peacekeepers observed in Rajshahi
Koyra people suffer for drinking water crisis
Manda, Atrai press clubs get new body
Lightning strike kills four, injures nine in four dists
Two people ‘commit suicide’ in Naogaon, Munshiganj
Two unnatural deaths in Natore


Latest News
Probe on ‘disappearance’ of birth and death registration info: HC
Russian FM Lavrov denies Putin is ill
Two killed as tractor falls into ditch in Manikganj
DGHS Drive: 116 unregistered hospitals sealed across the country
Dhaka tops list of most polluted cities again
Forest promoted to Premier League for first time in 23 years
Gujarat win IPL title
WHO: Monkeypox presents moderate risk for global public health
Nepal army finds wreckage of missing plane, 14 bodies recovered
Strict action if anyone tries to destabilise rice market: Minister
Most Read News
Strict action if anyone tries to destabilise rice market: Minister
Iran reveals underground base housing 100 advanced drones
Real beat Liverpool to claim Champions League title
25 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia
27 civilians killed in DR Congo massacre
Nepal plane missing with 22 passengers
Bagging boosts litchi output
10 killed after bus hits tree in Barishal
No Covid death, 40 cases of infection reported in a day
34 dead in heavy rains in Brazil
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft