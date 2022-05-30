Two people ‘commit suicide’ in Naogaon, Munshiganj

Two people including a woman have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Naogaon and Munshiganj, in three days.

MANDA, NAOGAON: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in Manda Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sohel Rana, 26, son of Abdus Samad, a resident of Saidpur Village under Ganeshpur Union in the upazila.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of Sohel hanging from a tree near a canal in the area in the afternoon and informed police. Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy as no complaint was filed in this regard.

However, the reason behind his committing suicide could not be known immediately.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Manda Police Station (PS) Shahinur Rahman confirmed the incident.

SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

Deceased Setu Mandal, 35, was the wife of Houtam Roy, a resident of Ward No. 7 Rana Village under Kukutia Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Setu Mandal, mother of two children, had been at loggerheads with her mother-in-law and sister-in-law over family issues for long.

Following this, she hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house at around 1:30pm.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Munshiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sreenagar PS OC Aminul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.













