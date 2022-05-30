Video
Home Countryside

Two unnatural deaths in Natore

Published : Monday, 30 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 149
Our Correspondent

NATORE, May 29: An elderly woman and a physically-disabled youth died in separate unnatural incidents in Baraigram and Singra upazilas of the district in three days.
An elderly woman died after a tree fell on her in Baraigram Upazila on Saturday noon.
The deceased was identified as Jamela Bewa, 60, wife of late Mamtaz Ali, a resident of Mamudpur Village under Baraigram Union in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Baraigram Police Station Abu Siddiquee said some labourers were cutting Mehegani trees in a garden owned by one Lutfar Rahman in the area at noon.
At that time, a tree fell on Jamela Bewa accidentally while she was collecting leafs of the tree to feed her goat, which left the woman critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured, but she succumbed to her injuries on the way to Natore Sadar Hospital, the OC added.
On the other hand, a physically-disabled young man died after falling from a bridge in Singra Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
The deceased was identified as Sagar Ali, 20, son of shoe trader Abdul Mannan, a resident of Singra Bus Stand area in the upazila.
Local sources said, Sagar and his father were returning home at Singra at night riding by a motorcycle after collecting arrear money from the customers.
On their way, the motorcycle started troubling.
At that time, Sagar came down from the bike and seated on the railing of a bridge in Jolarbata Village. He fell from there accidentally, which left him critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Singra Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.


