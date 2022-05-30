Farmers’ dream under water at Betagi



A waterlogged cropland in Betagi Upazila. photo: observer

Their dream got into water after a village road along the bank of the Bishkhali River in Uttar Betagi Village under Ward No. 1 of Betagi Municipality got breached due to full moon tide.

According to villagers, the tide water started entering localities and submerged standing crops. Boro seedbeds, chilli, nut, moong, okra, malabar spinach, amaranth, bitter gourd, and cucumber fields were submerged.

Seeing devastating condition of their croplands farmers became frustrated.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, some affected farmers said, they have suffered a setback because of the tide.

Locals said, the village road stretching across Bishkhali bank was raised one year back. But due to tidal surge pressure in the river, the road got broken. Fractional parts of Ward No.1 and Zoupkhali Village under Ward No. 5 of Betagi Sadar Union were breached.

These crops could be lifted within next 10-15 days, growers said. Growers were expecting to pay their debts after selling their produces. But their dreams have been at stake.

According to Upazila Agriculture Office sources, sunken crops included 75 hectares (ha) of IRRI Boro seedbeds, 55 ha ground nut, 70 ha chili, 35 ha moong pulse, and 74 ha of malabor spinach, amaranth and other vegetables.

A farmer of Ward No.1 Billal Hossain said, soon after seed sowing, Boro seedbeds went under water, and lying in stranded water for the last 10-12 days, these are now rotting.

Farmer Abdul Khalek Hawladar of Uttar Betagi Village said, for being under water, all moong pulse, nut and chilli have been destroyed. How will we recoup this damage?

He was echoed by Md Nasir Uddin of Uttar Betagi Village.

Betagi Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Iqbal Hossain said, farmers have been given advice by sending sub-assistant agriculture officers. He confirmed the crop damage due to rushing tidal water, and added that a list of the affected farmers will be prepared and it will be sent to district agriculture officer.

Betagi Upazila Nirbahi Officer Surid Salehin said, the crop damage occurred at a large scale. After talking with agriculture officers, an initiative will be taken to compensate them, he maintained.











