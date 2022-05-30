Biden departs to console Texas town reeling from school massacre

UVALDE, May 29: US President Joe Biden departed for Uvalde on Sunday to console residents mourning 19 children and two teachers who were gunned down at an elementary school in the small Texas town.

Harrowing accounts are emerging of the ordeal faced by survivors of the Tuesday attack, as Biden calls for action to prevent future massacres in a country where efforts to tighten firearms regulations have repeatedly failed.

"We cannot outlaw tragedy, I know, but we can make America safer. We can finally do what we have to do to protect the lives of the people and of our children," Biden said Saturday in a speech at the University of Delaware.

The president and first lady departed their Delaware home early Sunday and are due to visit the memorial outside Robb Elementary School on their arrival in Uvalde before attending a mass then meeting with relatives of those caught in the shooting and first responders. -AFP