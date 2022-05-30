Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 May, 2022, 11:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Nadal, Djokovic set sights on French Open showdown

Published : Monday, 30 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 167

Nadal, Djokovic set sights on French Open showdown

Nadal, Djokovic set sights on French Open showdown

PARIS, MAY 29: Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will look to book a heavyweight French Open quarter-final clash Sunday, while Carlos Alcaraz hopes to extend his run after becoming the youngest man to make the last 16 since 2006.
Record 13-time Roland Garros champion Nadal takes on Felix Auger-Aliassime, the Canadian ninth seed trained by Toni Nadal, the Spanish star's uncle and coach for the best part of three decades.
"For me, it's very simple," said Nadal.
"He is my uncle. He will not want me to lose. He wants the best for me and I want the best for him. But he's a professional and with another player now. It's zero problem."
Auger-Aliassime started working with Toni Nadal in April 2021, four years after Nadal and his uncle called time on their 27-year, trophy-laden association.
"We knew it was a possibility that eventually I would play Rafa when I'm working with Toni," said Auger-Aliassime, who made his first Grand Slam semi-final at the US Open in September.
"I think Toni will watch from a neutral place and enjoy the match. From my part it's another match.
"Rafa's career and what he did with Toni is much bigger than the match on Sunday."
Nadal's record at the French Open reads 108 wins against just three defeats.
He has reached at least the last eight in 15 of 17 visits to Paris. Nadal lost to Robin Soderling in the fourth round in 2009 and withdrew before the third round in 2016 with a wrist injury.
Another victory for Nadal would send him through to a quarter-final with Djokovic should the world number one and defending champion defeat Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in his last-16 clash.
Djokovic has won all six previous meetings with Schwartzman, the 15th seed from Argentina, including a five-set victory in the third round at Roland Garros in 2017.
Alcaraz, 19, is the youngest man through to the second week of the French Open since Djokovic 16 years ago.
After saving a match point in the second round, the sixth seed gained revenge against the only man to beat him on clay this year, defeating American Sebastian Korda in straight sets.
"I think I am ready," said Alcaraz. "If I win this tournament I would say it's my golden ticket."
He has won 20 of 21 matches on clay this season and next faces 21st seed Karen Khachanov.
Third seed and 2021 semi-finalist Alexander Zverev plays qualifier Bernabe Zapata Miralles, the 134th-ranked Spaniard who is enjoying his best run at a major and took down John Isner in the last 32.
Last year's US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez tackles American 27th seed Amanda Anisimova, who made the last four in Paris three years ago and knocked out Naomi Osaka in the first round.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ibrahimovic intends to continue playing: Maldini
Nadal, Djokovic set sights on French Open showdown
'I can't do much more' to win Ballon d'Or: Benzema
'Record man' Ancelotti puts his landmark down to luck
Connecting two wonders of Gujarat
England Test coach McCullum open to Buttler recall
Coach Sean, McAloon resign from Mohammedan SC
It was Real Madrid's night


Latest News
Probe on ‘disappearance’ of birth and death registration info: HC
Russian FM Lavrov denies Putin is ill
Two killed as tractor falls into ditch in Manikganj
DGHS Drive: 116 unregistered hospitals sealed across the country
Dhaka tops list of most polluted cities again
Forest promoted to Premier League for first time in 23 years
Gujarat win IPL title
WHO: Monkeypox presents moderate risk for global public health
Nepal army finds wreckage of missing plane, 14 bodies recovered
Strict action if anyone tries to destabilise rice market: Minister
Most Read News
Strict action if anyone tries to destabilise rice market: Minister
Iran reveals underground base housing 100 advanced drones
Real beat Liverpool to claim Champions League title
25 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia
27 civilians killed in DR Congo massacre
Nepal plane missing with 22 passengers
Bagging boosts litchi output
10 killed after bus hits tree in Barishal
No Covid death, 40 cases of infection reported in a day
34 dead in heavy rains in Brazil
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft