Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 May, 2022, 11:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

'Record man' Ancelotti puts his landmark down to luck

Published : Monday, 30 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 166

PARIS, MAY 29: Carlo Ancelotti typically played down becoming the first manager to win four European Cups after Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in Paris on Saturday saying luck had a part to play before acknowledging "I am a record man".
Ancelotti now stands alone as the only manager to win four Champions League titles, surpassing Bob Paisley's three with Liverpool and Zinedine Zidane's hat-trick as Madrid boss between 2016 and 2018.
A 59th minute goal by Vinicius Junior secured Real their record-extending 14th European Cup   
"I am a record man," the 62-year-old Italian told BT Sport.
"I had luck to come here last year and have a fantastic season. A fantastic club, a really good squad with a lot of quality and mental character.
"The season was top."
Ancelotti had described the change from leaving Liverpool's city rivals Everton last year to be back on the biggest stage in world football 12 months later as "vertigo" on the eve of the game.
Typically unflappable even in the moment of victory he kept his feet on the ground as his players hugged as winners usually do.
"I can't believe it," said Ancelotti.
"We had a fantastic season.
"We did really well. It was a difficult game and we suffered a lot, more so in the first half.
"In the end I think we deserved to win this competition.
"We're really happy. What can I say? I can't say more."
Ancelotti's side had made it through to the final thanks to stirring fightbacks at the Santiago Bernabeu to see off the petrodollars of Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City.
Ancelotti never the dictatorial type had even consulted his players as to who to send on in the dying stages of the City clash and it had paid off handsomely.
"I think we passed through really difficult games," said Ancelotti.
"The supporters helped us a lot in the last game. They helped us tonight. We're happy and they're happy."
He adds Saturday's victory to those with AC Milan in 2003 and 2007 as well as Real Madrid in 2014.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ibrahimovic intends to continue playing: Maldini
Nadal, Djokovic set sights on French Open showdown
'I can't do much more' to win Ballon d'Or: Benzema
'Record man' Ancelotti puts his landmark down to luck
Connecting two wonders of Gujarat
England Test coach McCullum open to Buttler recall
Coach Sean, McAloon resign from Mohammedan SC
It was Real Madrid's night


Latest News
Probe on ‘disappearance’ of birth and death registration info: HC
Russian FM Lavrov denies Putin is ill
Two killed as tractor falls into ditch in Manikganj
DGHS Drive: 116 unregistered hospitals sealed across the country
Dhaka tops list of most polluted cities again
Forest promoted to Premier League for first time in 23 years
Gujarat win IPL title
WHO: Monkeypox presents moderate risk for global public health
Nepal army finds wreckage of missing plane, 14 bodies recovered
Strict action if anyone tries to destabilise rice market: Minister
Most Read News
Strict action if anyone tries to destabilise rice market: Minister
Iran reveals underground base housing 100 advanced drones
Real beat Liverpool to claim Champions League title
25 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia
27 civilians killed in DR Congo massacre
Nepal plane missing with 22 passengers
Bagging boosts litchi output
10 killed after bus hits tree in Barishal
No Covid death, 40 cases of infection reported in a day
34 dead in heavy rains in Brazil
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft