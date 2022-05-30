Connecting two wonders of Gujarat

The idea of offering the free ropeway ride to the fans of cricket is a unique one, according to Deepak Kaplish, the Assistant Vice President of Usha Breco Limited.

"The IPL final is being held at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, the largest cricket stadium in the world. Girnar Ropeway is the longest ropeway in India and wonder of Gujarat, has decided to launch a scheme that if Gujarat Titans wins the IPL Title then whoever has gone to watch IPL match with valid ticket in the stadium will be provided a free ropeway ride at Girnar Ropeway on showing IPL final ticket. This scheme is valid for one month, from 30th May 2022", the press release says.

Later, speaking to this Reporter, Deepak Kaplish said, "the idea came to connect two wonders of Gujarat, the largest stadium and the longest ropeway".

"This new ropeway was inaugurated by our Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24th October 2020 and the IPL final is also being played at the stadium named after him".

"It is a matter of pride for Gujarat to have its own team in the IPL and it is a big achievement for the team to reach the final, in its first season".

The ropeway, which is constructed by Breco Limited, the pioneers in ropeway since 1969, has already carried 11 lacs passengers.

"The company may have offered the ride to the players but as this ropeway is far from Ahmedabad (6 hours drive in Junagadh), it was not possible".

"This free ropeway offer is non-transferable and can be used once and can not be clubbed with any other offer".













