Coach Sean, McAloon resign from Mohammedan SC

Raising an allegation against the team management of intervening in team selection, the English head coach of Mohammedan Sporting Club Sean Brendan Lane and assistant coach James Patrick McAloon resigned from the club on Sunday.

Both the foreign coaches were enjoying vacation back home in Australia. From there, they formally informed the president of the club and the chairperson of the club's football committee. One of the directors of the club and its football committee secretary Abu Hasan Prince confirmed the matter to the media.

But the MSC official denied such an allegation of intervention and said, "The allegation they raised is untrue. The coaches were performing independently. The sudden decision taken by them was unfortunate."

Mr Abu Hasan said that both the coaches were to return to Dhaka on June 4 and the practice was scheduled to begin on June 6.

"Before appointing new coaches, our local coaches Alfaz Ahmed and Sayeed Hasan Kanan will conduct the boys' practice," said the official of Mohammedan.

He could not any shade light on the aftermath as the coaches resigned and said the decision would be taken by the football committee.











