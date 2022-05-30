Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 May, 2022, 11:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Coach Sean, McAloon resign from Mohammedan SC

Accuse team management of interference

Published : Monday, 30 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 207
Sports Reporter

Raising an allegation against the team management of intervening in team selection, the English head coach of Mohammedan Sporting Club Sean Brendan Lane and assistant coach James Patrick McAloon resigned from the club on Sunday.
Both the foreign coaches were enjoying vacation back home in Australia. From there, they formally informed the president of the club and the chairperson of the club's football committee. One of the directors of the club and its football committee secretary Abu Hasan Prince confirmed the matter to the media.
But the MSC official denied such an allegation of intervention and said, "The allegation they raised is untrue. The coaches were performing independently. The sudden decision taken by them was unfortunate."
Mr Abu Hasan said that both the coaches were to return to Dhaka on June 4 and the practice was scheduled to begin on June 6.
"Before appointing new coaches, our local coaches Alfaz Ahmed and Sayeed Hasan Kanan will conduct the boys' practice," said the official of Mohammedan.
He could not any shade light on the aftermath as the coaches resigned and said the decision would be taken by the football committee.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ibrahimovic intends to continue playing: Maldini
Nadal, Djokovic set sights on French Open showdown
'I can't do much more' to win Ballon d'Or: Benzema
'Record man' Ancelotti puts his landmark down to luck
Connecting two wonders of Gujarat
England Test coach McCullum open to Buttler recall
Coach Sean, McAloon resign from Mohammedan SC
It was Real Madrid's night


Latest News
Probe on ‘disappearance’ of birth and death registration info: HC
Russian FM Lavrov denies Putin is ill
Two killed as tractor falls into ditch in Manikganj
DGHS Drive: 116 unregistered hospitals sealed across the country
Dhaka tops list of most polluted cities again
Forest promoted to Premier League for first time in 23 years
Gujarat win IPL title
WHO: Monkeypox presents moderate risk for global public health
Nepal army finds wreckage of missing plane, 14 bodies recovered
Strict action if anyone tries to destabilise rice market: Minister
Most Read News
Strict action if anyone tries to destabilise rice market: Minister
Iran reveals underground base housing 100 advanced drones
Real beat Liverpool to claim Champions League title
25 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia
27 civilians killed in DR Congo massacre
Nepal plane missing with 22 passengers
Bagging boosts litchi output
10 killed after bus hits tree in Barishal
No Covid death, 40 cases of infection reported in a day
34 dead in heavy rains in Brazil
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft