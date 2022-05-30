HC seeks probe into lost data from birth registration server

The High Court (HC) on Sunday asked the authorities concerned to submit a report before it within a month after conducting an investigation into the incident of missing of huge amount of birth and death data from the birth registration server.

It also issued a rule asking the government to explain why its inaction to prevent the difficulties faced by the people in obtaining birth and death certificates should not be declared illegal.

The HC also asked the government to explain why the non-investigation of disappearance of the huge amount of data from the relevant servers should not be declared illegal.

