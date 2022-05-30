All must join to liberate  country from misrule, says Fakhrul



Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Secretary General of BNP, delivers speech on the occasion of the 41st death anniversary of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman at the Institution of Engineers in the capital on Sunday. photo : Observer

He made the remark in a statement sent to the media on Sunday. Mirza Fakhrul said, "Everyone, regardless of party affiliation, must come forward to liberate the country from the terrible misrule of the present illegitimate government. Otherwise, our existence as a nation will be destroyed."

The BNP Secretary General said, "The government is planning to hold a mock election again like 2014 and 2018. That is why they have continued their relentless crackdown on the opposition. ""Awami government is being condemned all over the world, including the people of the country, for seizing power by vote rigging," he alleged.

The BNP leader expressed deep concern over the false cases against 92 people including the Convener, Senior Joint Convener, Member Secretary and District BNP Convener of Khulna metropolis and sent to jail after denying bail to 29 leaders and activists. Mirza Fakhrul immediately demanded the unconditional release of Netrokona Chhatra Dal leaders Israt Jahan Khan Rubel, Mehedi Hasan and freelance journalist Mahfuz Kabir Mukta.











