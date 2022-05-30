Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 May, 2022, 11:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

All must join to liberate  country from misrule, says Fakhrul

Published : Monday, 30 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154
Staff Correspondent

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Secretary General of BNP, delivers speech on the occasion of the 41st death anniversary of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman at the Institution of Engineers in the capital on Sunday. photo : Observer

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Secretary General of BNP, delivers speech on the occasion of the 41st death anniversary of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman at the Institution of Engineers in the capital on Sunday. photo : Observer

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "The government is conspiring to stop the democracy restoration movement through fabricated cases and arrests."
He made the remark in a statement sent to the media on Sunday. Mirza Fakhrul said, "Everyone, regardless of party affiliation, must come forward to liberate the country from the terrible misrule of the present illegitimate government. Otherwise, our existence as a nation will be destroyed."
The BNP Secretary General said, "The government is planning to hold a mock election again like 2014 and 2018. That is why they have continued their relentless crackdown on the opposition. ""Awami government is being condemned all over the world, including the people of the country, for seizing power by vote rigging," he alleged.
The BNP leader expressed deep concern over the false cases against 92 people including the Convener, Senior Joint Convener, Member Secretary and District BNP Convener of Khulna metropolis and sent to jail after denying bail to 29 leaders and activists. Mirza Fakhrul immediately demanded the unconditional release of Netrokona Chhatra Dal leaders Israt Jahan Khan Rubel, Mehedi Hasan and freelance journalist Mahfuz Kabir Mukta.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC seeks probe into lost data from birth registration server
All must join to liberate  country from misrule, says Fakhrul
BNP’s slogan reveals its vicious character: Quader
Shahbagh city’s most air polluted area, Gulshan noisiest
Visiting Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita, GOC-in-C, Eastern Command of the Indian Army
330MW Power Plant in Habiganj catches fire
Minister warns paddy hoarders of stern action
Sustainable rivers: Dhaka for ‘just sharing’ of waters, basin-wise river management


Latest News
Probe on ‘disappearance’ of birth and death registration info: HC
Russian FM Lavrov denies Putin is ill
Two killed as tractor falls into ditch in Manikganj
DGHS Drive: 116 unregistered hospitals sealed across the country
Dhaka tops list of most polluted cities again
Forest promoted to Premier League for first time in 23 years
Gujarat win IPL title
WHO: Monkeypox presents moderate risk for global public health
Nepal army finds wreckage of missing plane, 14 bodies recovered
Strict action if anyone tries to destabilise rice market: Minister
Most Read News
Strict action if anyone tries to destabilise rice market: Minister
Iran reveals underground base housing 100 advanced drones
Real beat Liverpool to claim Champions League title
25 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia
27 civilians killed in DR Congo massacre
Nepal plane missing with 22 passengers
Bagging boosts litchi output
10 killed after bus hits tree in Barishal
No Covid death, 40 cases of infection reported in a day
34 dead in heavy rains in Brazil
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft