Monday, 30 May, 2022, 11:45 AM
BNP’s slogan reveals its vicious character: Quader

Published : Monday, 30 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the BNP's slogan - 'let the weapons of the 15 August roar once again' - has exposed its murderous character.
He made the remark while addressing a press conference at his official residence here this morning.
Quader, also the road transport and bridges, said in the name of holding rallies, the BNP and its allies are creating public sufferings in different parts of the country.
He said the BNP leaders in their statements are not showing any decency or courtesy.
They are also chanting indecent slogans against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, which is not tolerable in any way, the AL general secretary said.
He warned that the consequences of chanting indecent slogans against Bangabandhu's daughter will be terrible.
Quader said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is making remarks that the BNP would not join any polls under the AL government.
 "The people of Bangladesh do not accept any arrogant and irresponsible remarks of any individual or group. They do not bow down to the bloody eyes and terror of any conspirator," he said.    -BSS


