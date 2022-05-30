Video
Shahbagh city’s most air polluted area, Gulshan noisiest

Published : Monday, 30 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 158
Staff Correspondent

The highest air pollution in the capital is in Shahbagh and the lowest is in the Jatiya Sangad Bhaabn.
On the other hand, the highest noise pollution in the capital is in Gulshan-2 premises and the lowest is in the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban area, according to a research survey report based on the present status of the capital's air and sound pollution.
This revelation came at a press conference organised by Waterkeepers Bangladesh Consortium at the National Press Club on Sunday.
The consortium is an alliance that is being financed by USAID in cooperation with Counterpart International and the alliance includes the Department of Geography and Environment at Jahangirnagar University and the Atmospheric Pollution Centre (CAPS), at Stamford University.
The one-year-long research work began from April 2021 to March in the current year and data was collected from 10 Dhaka cities including  Ahsan Manzil, Abdullahpur, Motijheel, Shahbag, Dhanmondi-32, Agargaon, Jatiya Sangsad area, Tejgaon, Mirpur-10 and Gulshan-2 areas.
A total of 520 samples were collected by observing air and sound quality instruments from these ten cities by spending four hours of observation by day and night.
According to the report, the presence of PM2.5, a very tiny particle in the air of Dhaka, is almost five times more than the standard (15 micrograms), and the presence of PM10 particles is twice than the standard value, the presence of PM-2.5 in the air in Shahbagh area is 85 micrograms per cubic meter and the presence of PM-2.5 is lowest in the National Assembly constituency at 70 micrograms.
Out of 10 places in Dhaka, the Gulshan-2 area has the highest sound pollution, the sound value was 95.40 decibels, which is 1.7 times higher than the standard value (55 decibels), Noise up to 132 decibels can be found in Gulshan-2 area.  
Besides, noise level of 89 decibels was found in Tejgaon area, 95 decibels in Abdullahpur area and 31 decibels in Jatiya Sangsad area.
Prof Ahmed Kamruzzaman Majumder, Founding Director of CAPS presented the data at the press conference.
He said several construction projects are underway in the area from Abdullahpur to Shahbagh and due to the presence of PM2.5 in the air of the area concerned is much higher.
Some demands were placed at the press conference including increasing budget allocation in the Ministry of Environment; finalising the draft of the Clean Air act 2019, appointing an environment BCS cadre, making the public aware following the guidelines of the Noise Pollution Policy of 2008, strengthening the monitoring system to prevent noise pollution and implement High Court directives to prevent air pollution. Sharif Jamil, General Secretary of the Bangladesh Environment Movement (BAPA), said earlier the amount of air pollution was less but now it has increased due to construction work.
 "The air pollution can be controlled if the government can control traffic jams and construction works," he said while talking with the Daily Observer.







