Minister warns paddy hoarders of stern action

Warning the errant traders against hoarding rice and paddy illegally, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Sunday said that a section of rice traders have started an unhealthy competition of hoarding rice and paddy buying at lower price from the market.

The unhealthy completion will not bring positive results for them. Necessary legal actions will be taken against those hoarding rice and paddy illegally.

He made the warning at a virtual meeting with the Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Directorate General of Food (DG Food) officials and Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) officials of Rangpur and Rajshahi Divisions, rice mill owners and traders and other field level officials of the two divisions.

Director General of DG Food Sakhawat Hossain, all Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Regional Controllers of Food (RC Food), District Controllers of Food (DC Food), Deputy Directors of DAE and field level officials of the two divisions attended the meeting from their offices while the minister connected from his Secretariat's office. Ministry's Additional Secretary Mozibor Rahman chaired the programme.

Joining the meeting virtually, Naogaon Rice and Paddy Traders Association President Nirod Baran Saha Chandan said some print and electronic media have been reporting that food crisis may created due to the Russia-Ukraine war. A section of the traders and hoarders are also thinking so.

"Considering the situation, a section of traders and people has been stocking rice and paddy illegally to earn more profits during the crisis period. Such activities of illegal hoarders should not be tolerated. The authorities must have top take administrative actions against those," he urged the government.











