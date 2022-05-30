Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 May, 2022, 11:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Minister warns paddy hoarders of stern action

Published : Monday, 30 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 151
Staff Correspondent

Warning the errant traders against hoarding rice and paddy illegally, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Sunday said that a section of rice traders have started an unhealthy competition of hoarding rice and paddy buying at lower price from the market.
The unhealthy completion will not bring positive results for them. Necessary legal actions will be taken against those hoarding rice and paddy illegally.
He made the warning at a virtual meeting with the Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Directorate General of Food (DG Food) officials and Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) officials of Rangpur and Rajshahi Divisions, rice mill owners and traders and other field level officials of the two divisions.
Director General of DG Food Sakhawat Hossain, all Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Regional Controllers of Food (RC Food), District Controllers of Food (DC Food), Deputy Directors of DAE and field level officials of the two divisions attended the meeting from their offices while the minister connected from his Secretariat's office. Ministry's Additional Secretary Mozibor Rahman chaired the programme.
Joining the meeting virtually, Naogaon Rice and Paddy Traders Association President Nirod Baran Saha Chandan said some print and electronic media have been reporting that food crisis may created due to the Russia-Ukraine war. A section of the traders and hoarders are also thinking so.
"Considering the situation, a section of traders and people has been stocking rice and paddy illegally to earn more profits during the crisis period. Such activities of illegal hoarders should not be tolerated. The authorities must have top take administrative actions against those," he urged the government.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC seeks probe into lost data from birth registration server
All must join to liberate  country from misrule, says Fakhrul
BNP’s slogan reveals its vicious character: Quader
Shahbagh city’s most air polluted area, Gulshan noisiest
Visiting Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita, GOC-in-C, Eastern Command of the Indian Army
330MW Power Plant in Habiganj catches fire
Minister warns paddy hoarders of stern action
Sustainable rivers: Dhaka for ‘just sharing’ of waters, basin-wise river management


Latest News
Probe on ‘disappearance’ of birth and death registration info: HC
Russian FM Lavrov denies Putin is ill
Two killed as tractor falls into ditch in Manikganj
DGHS Drive: 116 unregistered hospitals sealed across the country
Dhaka tops list of most polluted cities again
Forest promoted to Premier League for first time in 23 years
Gujarat win IPL title
WHO: Monkeypox presents moderate risk for global public health
Nepal army finds wreckage of missing plane, 14 bodies recovered
Strict action if anyone tries to destabilise rice market: Minister
Most Read News
Strict action if anyone tries to destabilise rice market: Minister
Iran reveals underground base housing 100 advanced drones
Real beat Liverpool to claim Champions League title
25 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia
27 civilians killed in DR Congo massacre
Nepal plane missing with 22 passengers
Bagging boosts litchi output
10 killed after bus hits tree in Barishal
No Covid death, 40 cases of infection reported in a day
34 dead in heavy rains in Brazil
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft