Monday, 30 May, 2022, 11:45 AM
Sustainable rivers: Dhaka for ‘just sharing’ of waters, basin-wise river management

Published : Monday, 30 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said "just sharing" of waters of transboundary rivers, and basin-wise river management is essential for the sustainability of rivers.
Momen emphasised that sustainable, collaborative and meaningful cooperation are the keys to having healthy rivers and efficient riverine cooperation.
He made the remarks while delivering a special address at the inaugural session of the two-day NADI-3 (Natural Allies in Development and Interdependence) Conference that began in Guwahati, Assam Saturday.
Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma also spoke at the inaugural session, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Momen said rivers are the lifeline of Bangladesh and have influenced the traditions, culture, music, lifestyle and livelihood of the people. He stressed the need to maintain healthy rivers to facilitate waterway connectivity.
The foreign minister said the Protocol on Inland Water Transit and Trade which is one of the earliest instruments signed between Bangladesh and India in 1972 is significantly contributing to bilateral trade between the two countries.
He also noted that the agreement on the use of Chattogram and Mongla ports for the movement of goods to and from India is another milestone of friendly relations between the countries.
Taking the advantage of its unique geographical location in the region, Bangladesh is offering itself as a gateway to landlocked Nepal, Bhutan and the northeastern states of India and promoting regional connectivity and integration, Momen said.
During the conference, the dignitaries, including the chief minister of Assam and the envoy of Singapore to India, lauded the action of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government for showing a "zero tolerance" approach towards terrorism and insurgency which "ultimately paved the way in establishing peace and stability in South Asia."Later he metAssam Governor Professor Jagdish Mukhi at Raj Bhaban and discussed the issues of mutual interest.
Both agreed that the Bangladesh-Assam ties is deeply rooted in history and expressed satisfaction with the existing friendly relations.
Momen underscored the need to strengthen the age-old bond between the people of Bangladesh and Assam.    -UNB


