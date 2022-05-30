Case filed against 32 BCL men over clash with JCD

Chhatra Dal activist Mansura Alam, filed a case against 32 leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) over the attack on Chhatra Dal at the High Court premises.

Mansura Alam, a member of Dhaka University JCD convening committee, filed the case with court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shanto Islam Mallik on Sunday.

BCL leaders and activists attacked Chhatra Dal leaders and activists on Thursday. At least 50 people, including journalists and lawyers, were injured in the attack.

Case filed against 32 leaders and activists including Central BCL Vice-President Tilottama Sikder, attempted murder and assault charges have also been brought in the case against the accused in the capital's High Court area.

After recording the complainant's statement, the magistrate directed the Officer-In-Charge of Shahbagh Police Station to begin investigation and submit a probe report before the court by June 26.

Plaintiff's lawyer Syed Nazrul Islam confirmed the information to media.

The other accused in the case are Al Amin Rahman, Private University Affairs Secretary of the BCL Central Committee, Rashed Ferdous Akash, Nazim Uddin, Amanullah Aman, Shamim Parvez, Abdullah Hill Bari, Deputy Education Secretary. Nazir, Shahin Talukder, Deputy Entertainment Secretary, Khan Mohammad Shimul, Deputy Office Secretary, and Saddam Hussein, Programme and Planning Secretary.

Abhijyan Das Antu, Leader, Jagannath Hall, Dhaka University; Khadija Akter Urmi, President, Shamsun Nahar Hall; Samad Azad Zulfiqar, Co-Secretary, Dhaka College BCL; Hall co-president Rakib Hossain, former Vice President of DU Vijay Ekattar Hall branch Mojibul Bashar, DU Salimullah Hall branch worker Nazimuddin Simun.

Shahidullah Hall President Sharif Ahmed, CUET BCL President Syed Imam Baker, DU F Rahman Hall branch worker Abdur Rahim, BCL worker Mahmud Chowdhury, DU BCL former organizing secretary Sajjad, DU SM Hall branch worker Sayem, DUB Hall Rahman Shafir Rahman. Riaz, Mahbubur Rahman, General Secretary of DU Bangabandhu Hall Branch, Abdullah Al Faryal, Former Co-President of DU Chhatra League, Munim Shahriar, General Secretary of DU Shahidullah Hall Branch, Nahid Sunny, Branch Worker of Suryasen Hall, Ishik Shuvro of Jagannath Hall Branch, Jagannath Hall Branch Member.











