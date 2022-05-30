Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 May, 2022, 11:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Lockdown in China  delays Bangabandhu Tunnel work

Published : Monday, 30 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 197
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, May 29: The construction work of the first ever tunnel under the river Karnaphuli of the country is being hampered due to delay in arrival of necessary construction materials from China due to lockdown. Chinese government supplies almost all the construction materials for this project.
The opening of the tunnel is scheduled in December this year. The Chinese city of Shanghai is now under lockdown during last three months. The project sources said, most of the essential articles of the tunnel works could not arrive in the country in time.
But Harunur Rashid Chowdhury, Project director of Bangabandhu Tunnel told the Daily Observer, "We have been working hard day and night to complete the works within deadline."
He also claimed that the works of the two-tube Bangabandhu Tunnel had been progressing fast.
But in a recent development of Pandemic situation in China on May 28, the city of Shanghai inched further toward a gradual reopening after three months of a grinding COVID-19 lockdown, while officials in Beijing prepared to ease curbs in parts of the capital, saying the outbreak was under control. Shanghai aims to essentially end its lockdown Wednesday after relaxing restrictions over the last week.
More people have been allowed out of their homes, and more businesses permitted to reopen, though most residents remain largely confined to their housing compounds, with shops mainly limited to deliveries.
The two-month lockdown of China's largest and most cosmopolitan city has frustrated and infuriated residents, hundreds of thousands of whom have been quarantined in often crowded central facilities.
In Beijing, new cases have trended lower for six days, with no fresh infections outside quarantine areas reported on May 27. It may be mentioned that boring works of the second tube of the Bangabandhu Tunnel have been completed in October 10 last year.
But with the dynamic step of the authority concerned, the works of the Tunnel had progressed amid pandemic.
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader formally opened the boring works of Second Tube of Bangabandhu Tunnel under Karnaphuli River through Video conference from his official residence on December 12 in 2020. The Boring works of the second tube started from Anoawra end which had concluded at Patenga end. Within ten months, the boring works of the second tube have been completed.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the boring works of the first tube on February 24 in 2019 last.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC seeks probe into lost data from birth registration server
All must join to liberate  country from misrule, says Fakhrul
BNP’s slogan reveals its vicious character: Quader
Shahbagh city’s most air polluted area, Gulshan noisiest
Visiting Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita, GOC-in-C, Eastern Command of the Indian Army
330MW Power Plant in Habiganj catches fire
Minister warns paddy hoarders of stern action
Sustainable rivers: Dhaka for ‘just sharing’ of waters, basin-wise river management


Latest News
Probe on ‘disappearance’ of birth and death registration info: HC
Russian FM Lavrov denies Putin is ill
Two killed as tractor falls into ditch in Manikganj
DGHS Drive: 116 unregistered hospitals sealed across the country
Dhaka tops list of most polluted cities again
Forest promoted to Premier League for first time in 23 years
Gujarat win IPL title
WHO: Monkeypox presents moderate risk for global public health
Nepal army finds wreckage of missing plane, 14 bodies recovered
Strict action if anyone tries to destabilise rice market: Minister
Most Read News
Strict action if anyone tries to destabilise rice market: Minister
Iran reveals underground base housing 100 advanced drones
Real beat Liverpool to claim Champions League title
25 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia
27 civilians killed in DR Congo massacre
Nepal plane missing with 22 passengers
Bagging boosts litchi output
10 killed after bus hits tree in Barishal
No Covid death, 40 cases of infection reported in a day
34 dead in heavy rains in Brazil
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft