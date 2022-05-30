Lockdown in China  delays Bangabandhu Tunnel work

CHATTOGRAM, May 29: The construction work of the first ever tunnel under the river Karnaphuli of the country is being hampered due to delay in arrival of necessary construction materials from China due to lockdown. Chinese government supplies almost all the construction materials for this project.

The opening of the tunnel is scheduled in December this year. The Chinese city of Shanghai is now under lockdown during last three months. The project sources said, most of the essential articles of the tunnel works could not arrive in the country in time.

But Harunur Rashid Chowdhury, Project director of Bangabandhu Tunnel told the Daily Observer, "We have been working hard day and night to complete the works within deadline."

He also claimed that the works of the two-tube Bangabandhu Tunnel had been progressing fast.

But in a recent development of Pandemic situation in China on May 28, the city of Shanghai inched further toward a gradual reopening after three months of a grinding COVID-19 lockdown, while officials in Beijing prepared to ease curbs in parts of the capital, saying the outbreak was under control. Shanghai aims to essentially end its lockdown Wednesday after relaxing restrictions over the last week.

More people have been allowed out of their homes, and more businesses permitted to reopen, though most residents remain largely confined to their housing compounds, with shops mainly limited to deliveries.

The two-month lockdown of China's largest and most cosmopolitan city has frustrated and infuriated residents, hundreds of thousands of whom have been quarantined in often crowded central facilities.

In Beijing, new cases have trended lower for six days, with no fresh infections outside quarantine areas reported on May 27. It may be mentioned that boring works of the second tube of the Bangabandhu Tunnel have been completed in October 10 last year.

But with the dynamic step of the authority concerned, the works of the Tunnel had progressed amid pandemic.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader formally opened the boring works of Second Tube of Bangabandhu Tunnel under Karnaphuli River through Video conference from his official residence on December 12 in 2020. The Boring works of the second tube started from Anoawra end which had concluded at Patenga end. Within ten months, the boring works of the second tube have been completed.

