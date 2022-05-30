Police SI drowns at Satkhira

A Sub-Inspector (SI) of police drowned in a pond at Kalaroa upazila in Satkhira district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was Rashedul Islam, 40, son of late Lokman Hossain, a resident of Gopalnagar village under Gangni upazila in Meherpur district. He worked as Sub-Inspector in Kalaroa Police Station. It was learnt that Rashedul drowned into a pond while bathing. Being informed, Fire Service and Civil Defence members reached the spot. Within two minutes, they found him unconscious.

Later, they took him to Kalaroa Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead. Kalaroa Police Station Officer-In-Charge Nasir Uddin Mridha confirmed the matter.











