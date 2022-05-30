Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 May, 2022, 11:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Police SI drowns at Satkhira

Published : Monday, 30 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 186
Staff Correspondent

A Sub-Inspector (SI) of police drowned in a pond at Kalaroa upazila in Satkhira district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was Rashedul Islam, 40, son of late Lokman Hossain, a resident of Gopalnagar village under Gangni upazila in Meherpur district. He worked as Sub-Inspector in Kalaroa Police Station. It was learnt that Rashedul drowned into a pond while bathing. Being informed, Fire Service and Civil Defence members reached the spot. Within two minutes, they found him unconscious.
Later, they took him to Kalaroa Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.  Kalaroa Police Station Officer-In-Charge Nasir Uddin Mridha confirmed the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC seeks probe into lost data from birth registration server
All must join to liberate  country from misrule, says Fakhrul
BNP’s slogan reveals its vicious character: Quader
Shahbagh city’s most air polluted area, Gulshan noisiest
Visiting Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita, GOC-in-C, Eastern Command of the Indian Army
330MW Power Plant in Habiganj catches fire
Minister warns paddy hoarders of stern action
Sustainable rivers: Dhaka for ‘just sharing’ of waters, basin-wise river management


Latest News
Probe on ‘disappearance’ of birth and death registration info: HC
Russian FM Lavrov denies Putin is ill
Two killed as tractor falls into ditch in Manikganj
DGHS Drive: 116 unregistered hospitals sealed across the country
Dhaka tops list of most polluted cities again
Forest promoted to Premier League for first time in 23 years
Gujarat win IPL title
WHO: Monkeypox presents moderate risk for global public health
Nepal army finds wreckage of missing plane, 14 bodies recovered
Strict action if anyone tries to destabilise rice market: Minister
Most Read News
Strict action if anyone tries to destabilise rice market: Minister
Iran reveals underground base housing 100 advanced drones
Real beat Liverpool to claim Champions League title
25 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia
27 civilians killed in DR Congo massacre
Nepal plane missing with 22 passengers
Bagging boosts litchi output
10 killed after bus hits tree in Barishal
No Covid death, 40 cases of infection reported in a day
34 dead in heavy rains in Brazil
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft