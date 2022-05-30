BANKING EVENTS

Dhaka Bank Managing Director and CEO Emranul Huq and JK Group Managing Director Md. Jahangir Alam Khan exchanging document after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations in presence of their colleague at a ceremony held at Dhaka Bank, Head Office recently. Under the agreement, Dhaka Bank Ltd will provide cash management services to the client.Padma Bank Managing Director and CEO Tarek Reaz Khan inaugurated its centralized clearing at a ceremony held on Thursday. Previously, the cheques of Padma Bank clients, deposited in different banks across the country, were cleared through the customer's account corresponding branch. However, from now on it will be settled centrally. Cheque will be processed through the payment system unit at the Head Office. This will make the clearing faster and safer than before and will ensure transparency and accountability. Managing Director and CEO Tarek Reaz Khan along with Deputy Managing Director Zabed Amin and other high officials are seen in the picture.