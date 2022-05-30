Video
Bashundhara Media Award event today

Published : Monday, 30 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent

Bashundhara Media Award, the widely discussed event in investigative journalism in the country, is being organised today (Monday). The event will start at 7 pm at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital. 11 journalists will be awarded in different categories of investigative journalism.
Apart from this, special honors will be handed out to 64 talented journalists from each district for their contribution in the spread of journalism in the crossroads areas of the country.
According to the Bashundhara Media Awards Organising Committee, it is going to be the biggest award in the country's journalism history from different angles. Huge interest among the media outlets and journalists has been found around this event and awardees. 11 journalists are getting the award in this event for the first time. In each of the categories of Liberation War, Crime and Corruption, Women and Children, the best three reports from print, online and electronic media will be given to a total of 9 journalists. Moreover, two journalists will be awarded for investigative documentary and photography. Each winner will receive BDT 2.5 lakh, a crest and a certificate.
On the other hand, in recognition of their contribution to grassroots journalism, special honors are being given to 84 people across the country. They each will receive cash honorariums and crests. All the awardees who are selected for the honor have already arrived in Dhaka to take part the event. The ICCB is counting down the days to witness a different kind of history around these veteran and talented journalists. The whole event will take the form of a gathering of old and new journalists.
East-West Media Group Limited has published a memorandum on the occasion of awarding Bashundhara Media Award. The guests will unveil the memorandum today. It contains short biographies of 84 veteran and talented journalists, introductions of 11 award winning journalists, special statements of jury members and some special reports published by East-West Media Group Limited.
Bashundhara Media Awards 2021 'Organising Committee Convener and Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir will preside over the function while Information and Broadcast Minister Hassan Mahmud is expected to be present at the event as a chief guest. Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, Chairman, Bashundhara Group, the country's top industrial conglomerate, will inaugurate the award-giving ceremony. Bangladesh Press Council Chairman Justice Nizamul Haque Nasim and 'Bashundhara Media Award 2021' Jury Board Chief Professor Dr. Md. Golam Rahman will be also present at the event as a special guest. The program will be moderated by popular film actor Ferdous and film actress Bubli.


