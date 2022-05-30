Video
US wheat rises as traders cover shorts ahead of holiday

Published : Monday, 30 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

CHICAGO, May 29: US wheat futures rose on Friday on a short-covering bounce as investors unwound bearish bets ahead of a three-day weekend. Traders said the recent volatility in the market - stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine - made investors wary of holding onto positions when the market will be closed for a longer-than-usual stretch.
The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat contract settled up 14-1/4 cents at $11.57-1/2 a bushel. KC hard red winter wheat for July delivery was 9 cents higher at $12.37-1/2 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat futures were 12-1/2 cents higher at $13.04-3/4 a bushel.
For the week, CBOT wheat was down 1.0%, K.C. hard red winter wheat was 1.2% lower and MGEX spring wheat was up 2.0%. A group of South Korean flour mills bought an estimated 124,700 tonnes of wheat to be sourced from the United States, Canada and Australia in a tender.    -Reuters


