

LankaBangla signs refinancing agreement with BB

From Bangladesh Bank, Deputy Governor - Abu Farah Md Naser; Executive Director - Md Obaidul Haque , Principal Financial Sector Specialist, Asian Development Bank - Dong Dong Jhang and Deputy General Manager - Md Jakir Hossain were present. From the SME and Special Program Department; Deputy General Manager and Project Director - Rozina Akter Mostafee; Deputy Director and Project Officer - Md Akram Hossain from SPCSSECP were present.

From LankaBangla Finance Limited, Head of SME, Kamruzzaman Khan; and Research Manager, Md. Maniruzzaman were present among other high officials on the occasion. As per the agreement, LankaBangla will be able to deliver loans at a rate of only 5.5% for women entrepreneurs, expatriate-returnee entrepreneurs, trained entrepreneurs from government institutions, cottage, micro and small entrepreneurs in the country for a maximum of 5 years based on refinancing.















