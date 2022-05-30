Video
LankaBangla signs refinancing agreement with BB

Published : Monday, 30 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

LankaBangla finance has recently signed an agreement with Bangladesh Bank for the project "Supporting Post Covid-19 Small Scale Employment Creation Project" (SPCSSECP) to restore employment and economic activities in post pandemic period. On the occasion, the Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank, Nurun Nahar and Khwaja Shahriar, Managing Director and CEO of LankaBangla Finance Limited signed the agreement for their organizations, says a press release.
From Bangladesh Bank, Deputy Governor -  Abu Farah Md Naser; Executive Director - Md Obaidul Haque , Principal Financial Sector Specialist, Asian Development Bank - Dong Dong Jhang and Deputy General Manager - Md Jakir Hossain were present. From the SME and Special Program Department; Deputy General Manager and Project Director -  Rozina Akter Mostafee; Deputy Director and Project Officer - Md Akram Hossain from SPCSSECP were present.
From LankaBangla Finance Limited, Head of SME, Kamruzzaman Khan; and Research Manager, Md. Maniruzzaman were present among other high officials on the occasion. As per the agreement, LankaBangla will be able to deliver loans at a rate of only 5.5% for women entrepreneurs, expatriate-returnee entrepreneurs, trained entrepreneurs from government institutions, cottage, micro and small entrepreneurs in the country for a maximum of 5 years based on refinancing.


