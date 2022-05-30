Business Event

Cheques hand over ceremony was held recently at the boardroom of the head Office of the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) to affected small investors in the capital market from its Investment Fund. BLI Capital Ltd was given 07 crore, IIDFC Capital Limited 04 crore, IIDFC Securities Ltd 07 crore, New Era Securities Limited 02 crore and Thea Securities Ltd 02 crore cheques were given these cheques. Managing Director of ICB Md. Abul Hossain, Deputy Managing Director Md. Kamal Hossain Gazi, General Manager Mohammad Zaker Hossain and other officials were present at the programme.